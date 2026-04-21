United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

Earnings and Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year Driven by Profitability Improvement and Solid Loan Growth

 | Source: United Community Banks, Inc. United Community Banks, Inc.

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the first quarter of 2026 of $84.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $119.2 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.11 from the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $0.01 from the fourth quarter of 2025.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.70 increased 19% from the year-ago quarter. Strong revenue growth and positive operating leverage drove the year-over-year results.

United’s return on assets was 1.22% on both a GAAP and operating basis in the first quarter of 2026, up from 1.02% and 1.04%, GAAP and operating, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025. Return on common equity was 9.4% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 13.1%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.73% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.9%, equal to the fourth quarter.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “Our first quarter results mark the start of what we expect to be a great year for United. We continue to improve our earning asset mix by growing loans, funded by maturing investment securities and growth in customer deposits. This shift in earning asset composition and our strategic focus on deposit pricing helped to widen our net interest margin by three basis points in the first quarter. In fact, our net interest margin is up 29 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2025. We entered the year with a small wholesale funding position, but deposit growth allowed that to be completely repaid by the end of the quarter. We took advantage of our strong capital position and repurchased 1.09 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $33.97 per share during the quarter. All our key performance metrics show significant improvement when compared to the first quarter of 2025. With strong capital and liquidity, we notified holders of our remaining $100 million in subordinated debentures of our intent to redeem those securities in the second quarter.

Harton continued, “I’m very proud of our first quarter financial results and also pleased to report that we were notified in March that United had earned its twelfth JD Power award for outstanding customer satisfaction in the Southeast. That is a tremendous accomplishment by our exceptional team of bankers and a testament to the enduring nature and consistency of our strong corporate culture throughout our organization. Congratulations to our entire team for this great recognition of your focus on customer care.”

Net charge-offs were $10.4 million or 0.22% annualized of average loans, compared with 0.21% for the first quarter of 2025 and 0.34% for the fourth quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets were 0.35% of total assets, up slightly from 0.33% for the fourth quarter. Provision for credit losses was $10.9 million for the first quarter, down from $15.4 million a year ago and $13.7 million for the fourth quarter. As of March 31, the allowance for credit losses represents 1.15% of loans, down slightly from 1.16% at December 31, 2025, reflecting more optimism in the economic forecast.

United also announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement to acquire Peach State Bancshares, Inc. Details of the transaction are described in a separate presentation, filed with the SEC on April 21 and available within the Investor Relations section of United’s website.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • EPS of $0.69 was up $0.11 on a GAAP basis compared to first quarter 2025, and EPS of $0.70 was up $0.11, or 19%, on an operating basis
  • Net income of $84.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $119.2 million, up $12.9 million and $12.6 million, respectively, from a year ago
  • Total revenue of $276.5 million improved $28.8 million, or 12%, from a year ago
  • Net interest margin of 3.65% increased by 29 basis points from a year ago and 3 basis points from the fourth quarter on a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix
  • Provision for credit losses was $10.9 million, down $4.6 million from a year ago and $2.8 million from the fourth quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage down slightly to 1.15% of total loans; net charge-offs were $10.4 million, or 0.22% of average loans, annualized
  • Noninterest expense was up $5.3 million compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and up $0.2 million on an operating basis
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.7% on a GAAP basis, or 55.7% on an operating basis, improved from a year ago
  • Strong loan production led to loan growth of $218 million, up 4.5% annualized, from the fourth quarter
  • Mortgage closings of $251 million compared to $187 million in first quarter 2025; mortgage rate locks of $408 million compared to $330 million in first quarter 2025
  • Customer deposits were up $237 million from the fourth quarter
  • Return on assets of 1.22% on both a GAAP and operating basis
  • Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis were 9.4% and 13.1%, respectively
  • Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.4%
  • Quarterly common dividend of $0.25 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year
  • Repurchased 1.09 million shares of common stock in the first quarter at an average price of $33.97 per share

Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207568/103998c8460. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ucbi.com

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
   2026   2025  First Quarter
2026 – 2025
Change
  First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 
INCOME SUMMARY            
Interest revenue $333,961  $346,367  $353,850  $347,365  $335,357   
Interest expense  101,197   108,441   120,221   121,834   123,336   
Net interest revenue  232,764   237,926   233,629   225,531   212,021  10%
Noninterest income  43,746   40,462   43,219   34,708   35,656  23 
Total revenue  276,510   278,388   276,848   260,239   247,677  12 
Provision for credit losses  10,853   13,662   7,907   11,818   15,419  (30)
Noninterest expense  157,302   152,048   150,868   147,919   141,099  11 
Income before income tax expense  108,355   112,678   118,073   100,502   91,159  19 
Income tax expense  24,066   26,223   26,579   21,769   19,746  22 
Net income  84,289   86,455   91,494   78,733   71,413  18 
Non-operating items  508   606   3,468   4,833   1,297   
Income tax benefit of non-operating items  (113)  (133)  (751)  (1,047)  (281)  
Net income – operating (1) $84,684  $86,928  $94,211  $82,519  $72,429  17 
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $119,208  $126,340  $125,980  $112,320  $106,578  12 
PERFORMANCE MEASURES            
Per common share:            
Diluted net income – GAAP $0.69  $0.70  $0.70  $0.63  $0.58  19 
Diluted net income – operating (1)  0.70   0.71   0.75   0.66   0.59  19 
Cash dividends declared  0.25   0.25   0.25   0.24   0.24  4 
Book value  30.54   30.17   29.44   28.89   28.42  7 
Tangible book value (3)  22.56   22.24   21.59   21.00   20.58  10 
Key performance ratios:            
Return on common equity – GAAP (2)(4)  9.35%  9.48%  9.20%  8.45%  7.89%  
Return on common equity – operating (1)(2)(4)  9.39   9.53   9.83   8.87   8.01   
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)  13.05   13.31   13.56   12.34   11.21   
Return on assets – GAAP (4)  1.22   1.21   1.29   1.11   1.02   
Return on assets – operating (1)(4)  1.22   1.22   1.33   1.16   1.04   
Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items (1)(4)(5)  1.73   1.78   1.83   1.66   1.55   
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)  3.65   3.62   3.58   3.50   3.36   
Efficiency ratio – GAAP  56.66   54.40   54.30   56.69   56.74   
Efficiency ratio – operating (1)  55.65   54.19   53.05   54.84   56.22   
Equity to total assets  12.97   12.99   12.78   12.86   12.56   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)  9.92   9.92   9.71   9.45   9.18   
ASSET QUALITY            
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $98,623  $93,498  $97,916  $83,959  $93,290  6 
ACL, loans  208,396   210,429   215,791   216,500   211,974  (2)
ACL, total  225,996   225,520   228,276   228,045   223,201  1 
Net charge-offs  10,377   16,418   7,676   8,225   9,607  8 
ACL, loans to loans  1.06%  1.09%  1.13%  1.14%  1.15%  
ACL, total to loans  1.15   1.16   1.19   1.21   1.21   
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)  0.22   0.34   0.16   0.18   0.21   
NPAs to total assets  0.35   0.33   0.35   0.30   0.33   
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)            
Loans $19,602  $19,384  $19,175  $18,921  $18,425  6 
Investment securities  5,889   5,988   6,163   6,382   6,661  (12)
Total assets  28,177   28,003   28,143   28,086   27,874  1 
Deposits  24,025   23,798   24,021   23,963   23,762  1 
Shareholders’ equity  3,655   3,639   3,597   3,613   3,501  4 
Common shares outstanding (thousands)  119,684   120,598   121,553   121,431   119,514   

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average common equity. (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
   2026   2025  Linked Quarter Change
 Year over Year Change
(in millions) First Quarter Fourth Quarter
 Third Quarter
 Second Quarter
 First Quarter
  
LOANS BY CATEGORY                  
Owner occupied commercial RE $4,041  $3,950  $3,678  $3,563  $3,419  $91  $622 
Income producing commercial RE  4,984   5,032   4,534   4,548   4,416   (48)  568 
Commercial & industrial  2,771   2,696   2,593   2,516   2,506   75   265 
Commercial construction & land  1,072   998   1,734   1,752   1,681   74   (609)
Equipment financing  1,897   1,848   1,808   1,778   1,723   49   174 
Total commercial  14,765   14,524   14,347   14,157   13,745   241   1,020 
Residential mortgage  3,122   3,157   3,198   3,210   3,218   (35)  (96)
Home equity  1,344   1,319   1,252   1,180   1,099   25   245 
Residential construction & land  185   191   178   174   171   (6)  14 
Consumer  187   188   192   191   183   (1)  4 
Other  (1)  5   8   9   9   (6)  (10)
Total loans $19,602  $19,384  $19,175  $18,921  $18,425  $218  $1,177 
                   
LOANS BY MARKET                  
Georgia $4,617  $4,635  $4,584  $4,551  $4,484  $(18) $133 
South Carolina  3,037   2,971   2,926   2,872   2,821   66   216 
North Carolina  2,722   2,712   2,676   2,626   2,666   10   56 
Tennessee  1,895   1,913   1,902   1,881   1,880   (18)  15 
Florida  3,229   3,102   3,040   2,966   2,572   127   657 
Alabama  1,049   1,050   1,054   1,016   1,009   (1)  40 
Commercial Banking Solutions  3,053   3,001   2,993   3,009   2,993   52   60 
Total loans $19,602  $19,384  $19,175  $18,921  $18,425  $218  $1,177 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
   2026   2025 
  First
Quarter
 Fourth
Quarter
 Third
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS         
Owner occupied RE $18,265  $11,165  $10,275 
Income producing RE  11,037   11,488   10,884 
Commercial & industrial  19,890   18,294   25,754 
Commercial construction & land  17   18   3,198 
Equipment financing  8,024   10,383   9,716 
Total commercial  57,233   51,348   59,827 
Residential mortgage  31,906   32,423   28,978 
Home equity  6,209   5,247   5,234 
Residential construction & land  355   1,079   1,241 
Consumer  1,009   1,001   1,163 
Total nonaccrual loans  96,712   91,098   96,443 
OREO and repossessed assets  1,911   2,400   1,473 
Total NPAs $98,623  $93,498  $97,916 


   2026   2025 
  First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY            
Owner occupied RE $666  0.07% $1,610  0.17% $2,497  0.28%
Income producing RE  (85) (0.01)  (116) (0.01)  (106) (0.01)
Commercial & industrial  3,309  0.50   7,557  1.15   (1,132) (0.18)
Commercial construction & land  6     1,484  0.35   491  0.11 
Equipment financing  5,835  1.29   5,092  1.12   5,487  1.23 
Total commercial  9,731  0.27   15,627  0.43   7,237  0.20 
Residential mortgage  133  0.02   126  0.02   (259) (0.03)
Home equity  (54) (0.02)  (94) (0.03)  19  0.01 
Residential construction & land  12  0.03   16  0.03   12  0.03 
Consumer  555  1.21   743  1.55   667  1.39 
Total $10,377  0.22  $16,418  0.34  $7,676  0.16 
             
(1) Annualized.            


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $177,025  $202,586 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  316,116   193,168 
Cash and cash equivalents  493,141   395,754 
Trading securities  103,384    
Debt securities available-for-sale  3,574,546   3,750,863 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,878,414 and $1,918,426, respectively)  2,211,523   2,237,356 
Loans held for sale  41,357   39,381 
Loans and leases held for investment  19,601,641   19,384,317 
Less allowance for credit losses – loans and leases  (208,396)  (210,429)
Loans and leases, net  19,393,245   19,173,888 
Premises and equipment, net  391,883   393,714 
Bank-owned life insurance  365,492   364,184 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  964,819   967,882 
Other assets  637,192   679,532 
Total assets $28,176,582  $28,002,554 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $6,473,101  $6,252,252 
NOW and interest-bearing demand  5,900,748   5,969,864 
Money market  6,720,216   6,696,530 
Savings  1,101,590   1,085,331 
Time  3,664,706   3,619,189 
Brokered  164,704   175,264 
Total deposits  24,025,065   23,798,430 
Short-term borrowings     85,000 
Long-term debt  120,500   120,400 
Accrued expense and other liabilities  376,351   360,038 
Total liabilities  24,521,916   24,363,868 
Shareholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 119,684,031 and 120,598,266 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  119,684   120,598 
Capital surplus  2,721,132   2,754,399 
Retained earnings  968,188   914,261 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (154,338)  (150,572)
Total shareholders’ equity  3,654,666   3,638,686 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $28,176,582  $28,002,554 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2025 
Interest revenue:      
Loans, including fees $286,599  $274,056 
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,646 and $1,678, respectively  45,344   58,850 
Trading securities  785    
Deposits in banks and short-term investments  1,233   2,451 
Total interest revenue  333,961   335,357 
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits:      
NOW and interest-bearing demand  28,129   37,390 
Money market  40,709   49,541 
Savings  480   624 
Time  28,711   31,379 
Deposits  98,029   118,934 
Short-term borrowings  998   1,107 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  969   433 
Long-term debt  1,201   2,862 
Total interest expense  101,197   123,336 
Net interest revenue  232,764   212,021 
       
Noninterest income:      
Service charges and fees  9,545   9,535 
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees  8,029   6,122 
Wealth management fees  4,629   4,465 
Net gains from sales of other loans  1,893   1,396 
Lending and loan servicing fees  3,971   4,165 
Securities gains, net  133   6 
Other  15,546   9,967 
Total noninterest income  43,746   35,656 
Total revenue  276,510   247,677 
       
Provision for credit losses  10,853   15,419 
       
Noninterest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits  101,249   84,267 
Communications and equipment  14,102   13,699 
Occupancy  11,725   10,929 
Advertising and public relations  2,397   1,881 
Postage, printing and supplies  2,757   2,561 
Professional fees  5,576   5,931 
Lending and loan servicing expense  2,582   1,987 
Outside services – electronic banking  3,559   2,763 
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges  2,269   4,642 
Amortization of intangibles  3,063   3,286 
Merger-related and other charges  873   1,297 
Other  7,150   7,856 
Total noninterest expense  157,302   141,099 
Income before income taxes  108,355   91,159 
Income tax expense  24,066   19,746 
Net income  84,289   71,413 
Preferred stock dividends     1,573 
Earnings allocated to participating securities  552   411 
Net income available to common shareholders $83,737  $69,429 
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $0.69  $0.58 
Diluted  0.69   0.58 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic  120,498   120,043 
Diluted  120,723   120,201 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
   2026   2025 
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest
 Average Rate Average Balance Interest
 Average Rate
Assets:              
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $19,403,795  $286,629  5.99% $18,213,501  $273,930  6.10%
AFS & HTM taxable securities (3)  5,845,672   43,698  2.99   6,737,658   57,172  3.39 
AFS & HTM tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)  346,420   2,202  2.54   356,712   2,245  2.52 
Other interest-earning assets  389,637   2,540  2.64   400,592   3,001  3.04 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  25,985,524   335,069  5.22   25,708,463   336,348  5.29 
               
Noninterest-earning assets:              
Allowance for credit losses  (212,867)       (210,169)     
Cash and due from banks  200,085        219,540      
Premises and equipment  393,853        396,443      
Other assets (3)  1,705,566        1,610,104      
Total assets $28,072,161       $27,724,381      
               
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:              
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing deposits:              
NOW and interest-bearing demand $5,853,104   28,129  1.95  $6,134,004   37,390  2.47 
Money market  6,826,707   40,709  2.42   6,583,963   49,541  3.05 
Savings  1,089,856   480  0.18   1,096,308   624  0.23 
Time  3,651,034   28,183  3.13   3,446,048   30,831  3.63 
Brokered time deposits  60,279   528  3.55   50,447   548  4.41 
Total interest-bearing deposits  17,480,980   98,029  2.27   17,310,770   118,934  2.79 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  107,668   998  3.76   80,760   1,107  5.56 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  102,278   969  3.84   38,900   433  4.51 
Long-term debt  120,450   1,201  4.04   254,220   2,862  4.57 
Total borrowed funds  330,396   3,168  3.89   373,880   4,402  4.77 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  17,811,376   101,197  2.30   17,684,650   123,336  2.83 
               
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:              
Noninterest-bearing deposits  6,265,370        6,194,217      
Other liabilities  337,611        369,939      
Total liabilities  24,414,357        24,248,806      
Shareholders’ equity  3,657,804        3,475,575      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $28,072,161       $27,724,381      
               
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $233,872      $213,012   
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)      2.92%      2.46%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)      3.65%      3.36%

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.11 million and $991,000, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $176 million in 2026 and $269 million in 2025 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
   2026   2025 
  First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter
Noninterest income reconciliation          
Noninterest income (GAAP) $43,746  $40,462  $43,219  $34,708  $35,656 
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge  (5,184)            
Noninterest income – operating $38,562  $40,462  $43,219  $34,708  $35,656 
           
Noninterest expense reconciliation          
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $157,302  $152,048  $150,868  $147,919  $141,099 
Payroll transition bonus  (6,704)            
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal  1,885             
Merger-related and other charges  (873)  (606)  (3,468)  (4,833)  (1,297)
Noninterest expense – operating $151,610  $151,442  $147,400  $143,086  $139,802 
           
Net income to operating income reconciliation          
Net income (GAAP) $84,289  $86,455  $91,494  $78,733  $71,413 
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge  (5,184)            
Payroll transition bonus  6,704             
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal  (1,885)            
Merger-related and other charges  873   606   3,468   4,833   1,297 
Income tax benefit of non-operating items  (113)  (133)  (751)  (1,047)  (281)
Net income – operating $84,684  $86,928  $94,211  $82,519  $72,429 
           
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation          
Net income (GAAP) $84,289  $86,455  $91,494  $78,733  $71,413 
Income tax expense  24,066   26,223   26,579   21,769   19,746 
Provision for credit losses  10,853   13,662   7,907   11,818   15,419 
Pre-tax pre-provision income $119,208  $126,340  $125,980  $112,320  $106,578 
           
Diluted income per common share reconciliation          
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $0.69  $0.70  $0.70  $0.63  $0.58 
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge  (0.03)            
Payroll transition bonus  0.04             
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal  (0.01)            
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.01   0.02   0.03   0.01 
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption        0.03       
Diluted income per common share – operating $0.70  $0.71  $0.75  $0.66  $0.59 
           
Book value per common share reconciliation          
Book value per common share (GAAP) $30.54  $30.17  $29.44  $28.89  $28.42 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (7.98)  (7.93)  (7.85)  (7.89)  (7.84)
Tangible book value per common share $22.56  $22.24  $21.59  $21.00  $20.58 
           
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation          
Return on common equity (GAAP)  9.35%  9.48%  9.20%  8.45%  7.89%
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge  (0.45)            
Payroll transition bonus  0.58             
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal  (0.16)            
Merger-related and other charges  0.07   0.05   0.29   0.42   0.12 
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption        0.34       
Return on common equity – operating  9.39   9.53   9.83   8.87   8.01 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  3.66   3.78   3.73   3.47   3.20 
Return on tangible common equity – operating  13.05%  13.31%  13.56%  12.34%  11.21%
           
Return on assets reconciliation          
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.22%  1.21%  1.29%  1.11%  1.02%
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge  (0.06)            
Payroll transition bonus  0.07             
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal  (0.02)            
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.01   0.04   0.05   0.02 
Return on assets – operating  1.22%  1.22%  1.33%  1.16%  1.04%
           
Return on assets to return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation          
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.22%  1.21%  1.29%  1.11%  1.02%
Income tax expense  0.35   0.37   0.38   0.31   0.29 
Provision for credit losses  0.16   0.19   0.11   0.17   0.23 
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge  (0.08)            
Payroll transition bonus  0.10             
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal  (0.03)            
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.01   0.05   0.07   0.01 
Return on assets – pre-tax pre-provision – operating  1.73%  1.78%  1.83%  1.66%  1.55%
           
Efficiency ratio reconciliation          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  56.66%  54.40%  54.30%  56.69%  56.74%
Gain on terminated cash flow hedge  1.03             
Payroll transition bonus  (2.41)            
FDIC special assessment accrual reversal  0.68             
Merger-related and other charges  (0.31)  (0.21)  (1.25)  (1.85)  (0.52)
Efficiency ratio – operating  55.65%  54.19%  53.05%  54.84%  56.22%
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation          
Equity to total assets (GAAP)  12.97%  12.99%  12.78%  12.86%  12.56%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (3.05)  (3.07)  (3.07)  (3.10)  (3.06)
Effect of preferred equity           (0.31)  (0.32)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.92%  9.92%  9.71%  9.45%  9.18%


About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top-100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2026, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.2 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and an equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is the most awarded bank in the Southeast for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning more awards than any other bank in the region, including recognition in 12 of the last 17 years. The company has also been named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for nine consecutive years. In commercial banking, United Community earned multiple 2026 Greenwich Best Bank awards for Small Business Banking. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense – operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets – pre-tax, pre-provision – operating,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger with Peach State Bancshares, Inc. (the “Merger”) may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the Merger of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (4) the failure to obtain the necessary approval by the shareholders of Peach State, (5) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger may be greater than anticipated, (6) the ability of United to obtain required governmental approvals of the Merger on the anticipated timeframe and without the imposition of adverse conditions, (7) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger, (8) the failure of the closing conditions in the Merger Agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the Merger, (9) the risks relating to the integration of Peach State’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (10) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the Merger, (11) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (12) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (13) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the Merger, and (14) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


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