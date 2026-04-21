Power Optimizer Market Size to Hit USD 30.38 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Optimizer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Power Optimizer Market Size was valued at USD 8.92 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 30.38 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.11% over 2026-2035.”

Rapid Adoption of Solar PV Systems to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The demand for power optimizers is rising globally due to the growing significance of solar power and renewable energy in residential, commercial, and industrial contexts. By determining each module's maximum power point, power optimizers improve the efficiency of solar energy production systems. Additionally, favorable laws and subsidies have been implemented by governments worldwide to encourage the use of solar energy, which is increasing demand. Other factors driving up demand for power optimizers include rising electricity generation costs and consumer preferences for energy efficiency.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Tigo Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Ampt, LLC

Alencon Systems, LLC

Altenergy Power System, Inc. (APsystems)

Fronius International GmbH

Delta Electronics, Inc.

KACO New Energy GmbH

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Darfon Electronics Corp.

Chilicon Power, LLC

Solantro Semiconductor Corp.

Ferroamp AB

FIMER S.p.A.

GoodWe Power Supply Technology Co., Ltd.

Ginlong Technologies (Solis)

SunPower Corporation

Power Optimizer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.92 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 30.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.11% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Series (P Series, S Series, Others)

• By Connectivity (On-grid, Standalone)

• By Application (Module Level MPPT, Advanced Power Line Communication, Monitoring Components, Safety Shutdown Components, Others)

• By End Use (Utility, Residential & Commercial, Industrial)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Connectivity

On-grid dominated the Power Optimizer Market with ~70% share in 2025 due to the increased use of grid-connected solar power systems that enable direct energy sales and consistent income generation. The standalone segment was projected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growth in the installation of off-grid solar power plants.

By Series

P Series dominated the Power Optimizer Market with ~55% share in 2025 owing to the higher efficiency, performance, and scalability for installation on larger solar panels. S Series segment has the highest growth rate among other segments for the forecast period (2026–2035) due to its easy installation process, low costs, and advanced monitoring solutions that make it the most suitable solution for newly built rooftop solar plants.

By End-Use

Utility dominated the Power Optimizer Market with ~45% share in 2025 as large solar farms can optimize their energy output efficiently through module-level optimization. The Residential & Commercial Segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to growing use of roof-top solar technologies and awareness among consumers regarding cost-effectiveness.

By Application

Module Level MPPT dominated the Power Optimizer Market with ~50% share in 2025 due to its capability to enable individual modules to work under their maximum power point tracking, thereby optimizing the efficiency of the entire system. The Advanced Power Line Communication segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for effective monitoring and communication functionalities of the module.

Regional Insights:

With a maximum revenue share of almost 40% in 2025, Asia Pacific emerged as the market leader for power optimizers. This was ascribed to the extensive use of solar energy in places, such as China, India, and Japan. Power optimizers are becoming more and more necessary in the area due to factors like government support through various projects and the growing trend toward renewable energy.

As solar electricity is widely used in the U.S. and Canada, the North American area contributes significantly to the worldwide power optimizer market. Increased solar power deployment is a result of the favorable regulatory environment and high levels of government participation in the form of tax laws and renewable energy targets.

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Recent Developments:

2024: SolarEdge reached U.S. manufacturing milestones with shipments of first Power Optimizers from Florida, supporting domestic supply chain expansion.

SolarEdge reached U.S. manufacturing milestones with shipments of first Power Optimizers from Florida, supporting domestic supply chain expansion. 2025: Released software to integrate legacy IQ7 microinverters with newer IQ8 units, enabling expanded PV capacity and system optimization, providing an alternative to traditional optimizer solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Power Optimizer Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING STRUCTURE & COST BENCHMARKING ANALYSIS – helps you understand market pricing dynamics through insights on pricing models, cost breakdown (hardware, software, installation), vendor tier benchmarking, and future pricing trends driven by smart PV adoption and economies of scale.

– helps you understand market pricing dynamics through insights on pricing models, cost breakdown (hardware, software, installation), vendor tier benchmarking, and future pricing trends driven by smart PV adoption and economies of scale. PRODUCTION CAPACITY & MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate supply capabilities through analysis of production volumes, installed manufacturing capacity, capacity utilization rates, and plant expansion activities across key players.

– helps you evaluate supply capabilities through analysis of production volumes, installed manufacturing capacity, capacity utilization rates, and plant expansion activities across key players. INSTALLATION & DEPLOYMENT PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS – helps you assess market penetration through total units deployed, installation rates, project timelines, installer adoption levels, and replacement or upgrade trends.

– helps you assess market penetration through total units deployed, installation rates, project timelines, installer adoption levels, and replacement or upgrade trends. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you measure product effectiveness through energy yield improvements, module-level monitoring capabilities, downtime analysis, reliability metrics (MTBF), and lifecycle performance.

– helps you measure product effectiveness through energy yield improvements, module-level monitoring capabilities, downtime analysis, reliability metrics (MTBF), and lifecycle performance. SUPPLY CHAIN DYNAMICS & RAW MATERIAL RISK ANALYSIS – helps you identify potential bottlenecks through raw material consumption trends, supplier base strength, lead times, logistics efficiency, and price volatility of key components.

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