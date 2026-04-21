Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Meeting on May 14, 2026 to Highlight Soquelitinib Data Being Presented at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting

Two oral presentations including late-breaker at SID

Data will cover Phase 1 clinical trial of soquelitinib for atopic dermatitis, including new immunologic and biomarker data supporting drug-free remissions

Investor and analyst meeting scheduled for 1:30 pm ET (12:30 pm CT) on May 14, 2026

Company to report first quarter 2026 financial results on May 7, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will host an in-person and virtual investor and analyst meeting on May 14, 2026 to highlight soquelitinib data being presented at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting, which is taking place May 13-16, 2026 in Chicago. The meeting will be hosted by Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus, and will feature guest speakers who will discuss the soquelitinib Phase 1 clinical trial data, including new immunologic and biomarker data, that focus on the drug’s mechanism of action and potential for drug-free remissions. The guest speakers are:

Albert S. Chiou, M.D., MBA, Clinical Professor, Dermatology and Director of Clinical Research in the Department of Dermatology at Stanford University Medical Center

Kavita Sarin, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology and Director of the Stanford Skin Cancer Genetics Program at the Stanford Cancer Institute

The meeting will take place from 1:30 – 2:30 pm ET (12:30 – 1:30 pm CT) and will be available via live webcast (including presentation slides) via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus’ website.

Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting Presentations

Final data from the randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis will be presented in two oral sessions at the SID meeting. The presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: Immunologic and clinical activity of soquelitinib, a selective ITK inhibitor, in atopic dermatitis

Abstract #: 0483

Date / Time: May 14, 2026, 8:45 – 8:55 am CT

Presenter: Kavita Sarin, M.D., Ph.D.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

Title: Soquelitinib, an ITK inhibitor, Produces Prolonged Drug-Free Remissions in Atopic Dermatitis

Abstract #: LB1154

Date / Time: May 16, 2026,10:40 – 10:50 am CT

Presenter: Albert Chiou, M.D.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The Company plans to provide a business update and report first quarter 2026 financial results in a press release on May 7, 2026. Given the investor and analyst meeting on May 14, this quarter the Company will not host a conference call and webcast in conjunction with the announcement of its first quarter 2026 results.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is being evaluated in a registration Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory PTCL and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to soquelitinib Phase 1 clinical trial data, including new immunologic and biomarker data supporting drug-free remissions, and related presentations; the timing of the Company’s press release regarding the first quarter 2026 financial results and business update; and the potential of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy to treat a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2026, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of its product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials and release data from such studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and interim data from clinical trials not being predictive of future results; the Company’s ability to enroll sufficient numbers of patients in its clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; the Company’s ability to accurately estimate the cash on hand providing funding into the second quarter of 2028 and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company’s results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 are not necessarily indicative of its operating results for any future periods.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julia Stern

Real Chemistry

+1-763-350-5223

jstern@realchemistry.com