Spur Therapeutics To Present New Clinical Data on FLT201 for Gaucher Disease during the IWGGD 2026 Symposium

LONDON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics today announced the presentation of new insights from its Phase 1/2 GALILEO-1 and GALILEO-2 trials of avigbagene parvec (FLT201), its investigational gene therapy for Gaucher disease type 1, during the International Working Group on Gaucher Disease (IWGGD) 2026 Symposium, May 3-6, 2026 in Trieste, Italy.

Presentation details:

Oral presentation:

Title: Two-year follow up of avigbagene parvec (FLT201) investigational AAV gene therapy in adults with Gaucher Disease type 1: Results from GALILEO-1 and GALILEO-2

Session 7: Therapies in Gaucher Disease (also available as a poster)

Date & Time: Wednesday May 6, 09:45 - 10:00

Presenter: Ida Schwartz, MD, PhD, Hospital de Clinicas de Porto Alegre, Brazil

Poster presentations:

Title: Trial in Progress: GALILEO-3, a Phase 3 Registrational Trial of avigbagene parvec (FLT201) Gene Therapy Candidate in Patients with Gaucher Disease type 1

Presenter: Reena Sharma, MD, Salford Royal Hospital, UK

Title: Impact of avigbagene parvec (FLT201) on markers of bone health in adults with Gaucher disease type 1

Presenter: Pilar Giraldo, MD, PhD, Hospital Universitario Quironsalud, Zaragoza, Spain

For more details on the symposium, please visit the IWGGD Symposium website.

About Spur Therapeutics

Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results. Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease and disease and a preclinical gene therapy candidate for Parkinson’s disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.

Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward More™

For more information, visit www.spurtherapeutics.com or connect with Spur on LinkedIn.

Contact

media@spurtherapeutics.com

