Reverie Introduces Conversation Forking and Multi-Character Chats, Positioning as a Leading NSFW Character AI Alternative

Middletown, Delaware, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reverie announces new features that strengthen its position in AI character chat, introducing conversation forking, multi-character chats, and a creator plugin ecosystem designed to support flexible, story-driven interaction. Built for users seeking advanced AI roleplay experiences, Reverie combines long-context models, visual creation tools, and user customization in one platform.





Reverie is an advanced AI character interaction platform built for dynamic storytelling, AI companion experiences, and AI character creation. Its latest updates support the growing demand for immersive AI chat and reflect the direction of AI roleplay in 2026 , where users expect more control over character depth, narrative continuity, and creative expression.

To support high-quality AI roleplay, Reverie integrates premium models from leading AI labs. DeepSeek powers vivid storytelling and expressive exchanges, xAI Grok supports extended narratives with large-context memory, and Z.AI GLM strengthens reasoning for deeper character consistency. The platform also includes AI image and video generation, giving users more tools for visual character design and interactive worldbuilding.

A key addition is conversation forking, which allows users to branch from any earlier message and explore alternate paths while preserving the original chat. This feature helps users test different choices, revisit moments, and develop layered stories without losing prior progress.

Reverie also expands social and multi-character interaction through group chat AI. In these chats, the system manages who speaks next, helping multiple characters interact in a natural flow. New “Living Moments” features allow characters to post to their own social-style feeds, extending their presence beyond direct chats. Proactive messaging also lets characters reconnect when a conversation has gone quiet.

For creators, Reverie offers flexible identity settings so users can present different versions of themselves across different chats. A visual editor for AI chat plugins makes it possible to build RPG status panels, inventory systems, and similar enhancements without coding. A revenue-sharing program gives plugin creators a path to earn from their work.

Reverie also places emphasis on privacy and portability. The platform supports NSFW AI chat as a gated feature category with age verification, while keeping homepage and public-facing pages SFW. Full import and export support, including SillyTavern compatibility, helps users avoid platform lock-in while benefiting from strict moderation and data protection.

Available in 17 languages, Reverie continues to grow as a creator-friendly destination for users looking for customizable, uncensored AI experiences.

About Reverie

Reverie is an AI character interaction platform focused on storytelling, personalization, and creative freedom. The platform offers tools for AI character chat, AI companion interaction, AI character creation, and plugin-based customization, helping users build richer digital experiences across a wide range of use cases.

To explore Reverie's features, visit https://reverie.im



