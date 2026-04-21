MANTECH Wins $875 Million Multi-Year Contract with U.S. Intelligence Agency

HERNDON, Va., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTECH, a leading provider of AI, Cyber and mission-focused technology solutions, has been awarded a prime position on an $875 million U.S. Intelligence Community contract.

Under this seven-year contract, MANTECH will provide Full-Spectrum Cyber solutions to support Computer Network Operations that help protect Americans and advance the client’s mission worldwide.

“Our team is proud to have been selected to support the scale and complexity of this mission-critical work by our U.S. Intelligence Community partners,” said MANTECH CEO & President Matt Tait. “Our focus is delivering the advanced capabilities that provide a decisive advantage for our nation and our allies.”

Expanding the Cyber Workforce

Under the contract, MANTECH will increase their industry leading Computer Network Operations (CNO) team significantly, addressing the most sophisticated challenges in the cyber domain.

“At MANTECH we’re always advancing our capabilities, our talent and our delivery on the mission,” said MANTECH Intelligence & Homeland Security Sector President Barbara Haines-Parmele. “Job opportunities for these elite professionals at MANTECH are unrivaled.”

About MANTECH

MANTECH provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 57 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on MANTECH can be found at MANTECH.com.

To learn more about openings for qualified, cleared CNOs, visit: CNO Careers.

Media Contact:

Sheila S. Blackwell

MANTECH

Chief Marketing Officer/VP, Enterprise Marketing & Communications

(M) 301-717-7345

Sheila.Blackwell@MANTECH.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90563d5e-2e56-4691-80e6-a0c580184b3e