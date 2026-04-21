Apryse and Creatio Set New Standard for Document Automation in CRM Platforms

Denver, Colorado, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apryse, the global leader in enterprise-grade document processing technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Creatio, a global provider of an agentic CRM and workflow automation platform with no-code and AI at its core. The partnership brings together Creatio’s agentic no-code automation platform and Apryse’s comprehensive document processing SDKs, enabling organizations to manage document-driven processes directly within Creatio workflows.

Together, the companies deliver a unified environment where business processes and documents remain fully connected – without relying on external document systems – while expanding access to Apryse’s technology across a global ecosystem of developers and system integrators.

Apryse’s SDKs support viewing, editing, conversion, redaction, and digital signature workflows across the full document lifecycle, all embedded directly within the Creatio platform. This native integration allows customers to manage documents entirely within their core workflow environment, reducing reliance on standalone tools while simplifying governance, security, and user experience.

A Unified Approach to Workflow and Document Control

The native integration enables organizations to:

Manage the full document lifecycle directly inside Creatio workflows

Replace third-party solutions and reduce licensing costs

Minimize integration overhead and long-term maintenance burdens

Lower technical debt while strengthen compliance

Expanding Access to Enterprise-Grade Document Technology

This partnership extends Apryse’s reach to thousands of developers, partners, and system integrators within the Creatio ecosystem, strengthening existing relationships while opening new pathways for collaboration and growth.

It also reflects Apryse’s belief that enterprise-grade document technology should be accessible to all organizations, not just those with complex, custom-built systems. Through Creatio, customers can start with embedded document capabilities inside their CRM workflows and seamlessly expand to Apryse’s full suite of SDKs as their needs evolve.

By meeting developers and organizations where they already build and operate, Apryse moves closer to its vision of powering every document interaction in the world – making high-performance, secure document processing a foundational layer of modern software.

“This partnership advances our mission to power intelligent, connected workflows at the enterprise level,” said Randall Isaac, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Apryse. “By combining Creatio’s no-code automation leadership with Apryse’s comprehensive document processing capabilities, we are enabling organizations to modernize document-heavy operations within their core CRM systems while reducing complexity and total cost of ownership.”

“We selected Apryse because of its enterprise‑grade technology, strong security posture, and proven support model”, said Alex Donchuk, VP of Channel at Creatio. “With Apryse embedded into Creatio’s automation platform, customers gain a powerful, unified document experience that enhances workflow continuity and strengthens the foundation for future digital transformation.”

The partnership supports global enterprises across industries where document-intensive processes are central to operations, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector.

About Apryse

Apryse is a leading provider of document technology, helping organizations unlock the full value of their documents. Our all-in-one toolkit supports the entire document lifecycle - from high-fidelity viewing, editing, and conversion to digital signatures and intelligent data extraction. Trusted by more than 20,000 companies, including 85% of the Fortune 100, Apryse powers mission-critical workflows where performance, security, and accuracy matter most.

For more information, visit www.apryse.com.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow automation platform with no-code and AI at its core. Creatio helps organizations automate customer-facing and operational workflows with maximum agility. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries. Genuine care for customers and partners is a core part of Creatio’s DNA.

For more information, visit www.creatio.com.

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