EnviroForge Launches as Pioneering AI Platform to Transform Environmental Real Estate Due Diligence

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroForge, a new AI-powered technology platform, dramatically accelerates real estate environmental due diligence and is available at no cost for any commercial, multifamily, industrial or residential site worldwide. Built by veteran environmental attorneys and backed by a global AI technology development team, the cutting-edge EnviroForge platform is designed to disrupt and democratize the traditional environmental due diligence process.

Developers, brokers, attorneys, architects, economic developers, community members and corporate real estate teams alike can access clear, actionable environmental analysis with just an email address and any environmental document.

“Environmental documents are often highly technical and difficult for non-specialists to interpret,” observes EnviroForge co-founder and chief risk and compliance officer Adam Meek, Esq., a veteran environmental attorney. “We’ve taken the time-consuming and expensive process of environmental contamination assessment, and made it happen in minutes, not weeks. Green light/Red light decisions related to a site can become near instantaneous.”

How EnviroForge works

EnviroForge is an AI platform trained to rapidly analyze complex environmental reports such as Environmental Site Assessments, regulatory files or related documents, then provide clear and understandable risk assessments. EnviroForge quickly determines whether a site or project presents environmental concerns, enabling faster decisions, lower environmental consulting and legal fees and access to sophisticated analysis via a public, zero-cost website. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, EnviroForge is purpose-built for environmental documentation and regulatory analysis, including robust data security protocols to protect the confidentiality of each user.

Anyone with an email address can sign up to use the free version of the platform. Real estate stakeholders can also scale up as needed to EnviroForge Pro (best for individual professionals with high volume needs), EnviroForge Team (best for growing teams) or EnviroForge Enterprise (best for large organizations).

“The AI powering EnviroForge is purpose-built specifically for environmental document analysis and draws on years of environmental data and real-world due diligence workflows,” explained Anthony Fisher, Chief Analytics Officer at EnviroForge. “By translating complex environmental documentation into structured, usable insights, our platform helps real estate teams and stakeholders evaluate multiple sites faster and make better-informed decisions during critical transaction timelines.”

Rapid, high volume real estate site assessment

The EnviroForge platform is designed to drive real estate deal volume and speed. For brokers, developers, owners and investors evaluating multiple potential sites, the lengthy traditional process of environmental analysis can stall transactions, jeopardize timelines and increase carrying costs. EnviroForge provides viability assessments in a fraction of the time, helping them prioritize clean sites or understand if there is an issue to manage. Real estate attorneys, especially independent practitioners or those at small firms without dedicated environmental counsel, can use EnviroForge as a powerful preliminary review tool to determine whether deeper environmental legal review is necessary.

“In real estate, speed-to-market and capital efficiency are essential, and yet environmental review has remained time-consuming and opaque,” said Mike Ohm, Co-Founder and Chief Environmental Strategy Officer at EnviroForge, and a retired and well-respected environmental lawyer and managing partner. “EnviroForge takes environmental due diligence out of the proverbial black box, giving real estate professionals immediate clarity to make informed decisions, reducing unnecessary legal spend and minimizing risk.”

Learn more, request a demo or try EnviroForge for free at www.enviroforge.com

About EnviroForge

EnviroForge is an AI-powered environmental analysis platform designed by veteran environmental attorneys to transform how real estate professionals assess real environmental risk, creating a rapid and effective path to closing deals. By converting complex regulatory and environmental documents into clear, actionable insights, EnviroForge enables faster decisions, reduced costs and greater confidence in real estate transactions. Learn more at www.enviroforge.com

Media Contact:

Caroline Thompson

Caroline.thompson@akrete.com | (847) 440-4831