DXCM STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Stockholder Investigation of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) and Encourages Long-Term DXCM Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims concerning DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) (“Dexcom”) on behalf of the company’s long-term stockholders.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dexcom-inc/

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Dexcom on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company's stock between January 8, 2024 and September 17, 2025 (the “Wrongdoing Period”).

According to the complaint, during the Wrongdoing Period, Dexcom and certain of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about Dexcom’s central product, a device it sold to diabetes patients to monitor their blood sugar, the G7 “continuous glucose monitoring” system (“CGM”).

As detailed in the complaint, the defendants are alleged to have “misleadingly touted the G7 as the ‘most accurate CGM cleared by the FDA’ even though they had secretly switched out a critical component of the device without FDA approval and knew from their own testing that the resulting device ‘was worse’ than the original in ‘every accuracy metric.’” When the truth was revealed in a series of partial corrective disclosures—including a stunning revenue miss caused by disappointing sales of the faulty G7 and a scathing warning letter from the FDA detailing Dexcom’s adulteration of the G7—Dexcom lost half of its market capitalization, causing investors to suffer severe losses.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Dexcom’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Dexcom shareholders who have owned the company’s shares since at least January 8, 2024 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, via email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dexcom-inc/



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KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

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Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com