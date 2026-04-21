Clean Earth Expands Renewable Energy Market Commitment with Solar Panel Recycling in Texas

Lancaster facility receives TCEQ authorization to process 600,000 solar panels annually, providing a single-source solution for end-of-life panel management

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, today announced the launch of full solar panel recycling services at its Lancaster, Texas facility following approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The permit authorizes the site to receive and recycle solar panels alongside its enhanced electronic waste recycling operations.

This expansion marks a significant milestone as Clean Earth continues to focus on recycling solutions for the renewable energy market, providing critical services and technologies for the lifecycle of sustainable power. The Lancaster facility has served as a key hub for Clean Earth's e-waste recycling operations, and the new TCEQ authorization now extends those capabilities to include end-of-life solar panel management.

"Grouping our electronics recycling operations in Lancaster is a direct response to what our customers and the broader renewable energy market needs — one trusted partner who can efficiently and cost-effectively manage the full lifecycle of their solar waste without the complexity of juggling multiple vendors," said Jeff Beswick, President of Clean Earth. "Texas is one of the fastest-growing markets for solar and electronics development in the country, and having the people, the permits, and the processes all under one roof means our customers can move faster, stay compliant, and do right by the environment at the same time."

At full capacity, the Lancaster facility can process approximately 600,000 solar panels per year, equivalent to 20 million pounds of material from sources including damaged panels at delivery, construction waste during installation, balance-of-system waste, and end-of-life panels at decommissioning. Clean Earth applies material assessment, waste profiling, and regulatory insight to determine the most responsible and compliant outcome for each panel and component, providing recycling and reuse options based on material composition and applicable regulatory requirements.

Clean Earth’s expanded capabilities support existing and emerging materials management requirements, including recent Texas legislation that requires new solar facilities to undertake additional recycling activities, including the collection, reuse, recycling, or shipping for recycling of all recyclable facility components. Clean Earth is equipped to meet facilities’ solar decommissioning, compliance, and supply chain needs, supporting the state’s energy production and circular economy.

About Clean Earth

Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Clean Earth operates a network of 93 locations across the United States. Clean Earth’s highly experienced team helps customers navigate everything from the simplest waste management needs to the most complex environmental waste challenges. Delivering one of the largest networks of treatment, recycling, and sustainability services, our experts apply industry-leading solutions at every stage of your waste journey. With Clean Earth, you’ll have the best working for you. To learn more, visit: www.cleanearthinc.com.

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