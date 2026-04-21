PACS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation of PACS Group, Inc.(PACS) and Encourages Long-Term PACS Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims concerning PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE: PACS) (“PACS”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Click here for additional information about your shareholder legal rights: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/pacs-group/

Recently a federal securities fraud complaint was filed against PACS on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between April 11, 2024 and November 5, 2024 (the “Wrongdoing Period”). According to the complaint, during the Wrongdoing Period, PACS and several of the company’s officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements and omissions to investors regarding PACS’ rapid growth and profitability, primarily driven by the company’s manipulation of billing practices that exploited taxpayer-funded programs.

As further detailed in the complaint, on November 4, 2024, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report concerning PACS and detailing several allegations against the company, including evidence of PACS’ misuse of COVID waivers to inflate Medicare reimbursements as well as other unsustainable revenue practices which misrepresented the company’s financial health to investors.” Following this news, shares of the company’s stock fell $11.93 per share, or over 27% in value, to close at $31.01 per share on November 4, 2024.

Then, on November 6, 2024, PACS announced that it would delay the release of its third-quarter 2024 financial results, as the company’s Audit Committee was conducting an investigation into recent third-party allegations concerning its reimbursement and referral practices. Following this disclosure, shares of the company’s stock fell an additional $11.45 per share, or over 38% in value, to close at $18.09 per share on November 6, 2024.

In light of the foregoing, Kaskela Law is investigating whether PACS’ officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current PACS shareholders who have continuously held PACS shares since at least April 11, 2024 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 - 0750, via email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/pacs-group/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including our recent monetary recoveries for investors, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com