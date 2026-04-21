HUMANA SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation of Humana Inc. (HUM) and Encourages Long-Term Humana Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims concerning Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) (“Humana”) on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders.

Click here for additional information about your shareholder legal rights: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/humana/

Recently a federal securities fraud complaint was filed against Humana on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company's stock between July 27, 2022 and October 1, 2024 (the “Wrongdoing Period”). According to the complaint, during the Wrongdoing Period, Humana and certain of its senior executive officers issued a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about the company's core Medicare Advantage business.

As further detailed in the complaint, the truth regarding Humana's increased utilization began to emerge in June 2023, causing a series of stock price declines in the latter half of 2023 and during fiscal 2024.

In light of the foregoing, Kaskela Law is investigating whether the members of Humana’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Humana shareholders who have continuously held HUM shares since at least July 1, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 - 0750, via email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/humana/



ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including our recent monetary recoveries for investors, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com