INTEGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Shareholder Investigation of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) and Encourages Long-Term Integra Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims concerning Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) (“Integra”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Click here for additional information about your shareholder legal rights: https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/integra-lifesciences/

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Integra on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023 (the “Wrongdoing Period”). According to the complaint, during the Wrongdoing Period, Integra and certain of the company’s senior executive officers issued a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors concerning “Integra’s systemic, serious, and recurring violations of current Good Manufacturing Practices (“cGMP”), which are foundational FDA regulations governing product quality and safety in connection with the manufacture of the Company’s biologic mesh.”

As further detailed in the complaint, on July 29, 2024, investors learned the full truth about Integra’s rampant cGMP violations. On that day, Integra disclosed systemic cGMP deficiencies and shipping holds across all Company facilities, requiring Integra to implement a Company-wide “compliance master plan to address quality system and cGMP learnings.” Significantly, the “compliance master plan” required a complete production halt on all of Integra’s key product lines. As a result, Integra’s stock price declined 21% in value.

Kaskela Law is investigating whether the members of Integra’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Integra investors who have continuously held shares of the company’s common stock since at least April 26, 2023 have legal rights and options not currently represented in the securities fraud action. To protect those rights, Integra’s long-term shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information at (484) 229 – 0750, via email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/integra-lifesciences/



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Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including our recent monetary recoveries for investors, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com