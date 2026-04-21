Stewards Inc. Announces Planned CEO Succession as Shaun Quin Appointed Chief Executive Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) (“Stewards” or the “Company”), a diversified financial platform operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announced a planned leadership transition designed to support the Company’s continued growth and long-term strategic development.

Vincent Napolitano has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and will continue his association with the Company as Chairman Emeritus, allowing him to remain engaged with Stewards’ long-term strategic vision while transitioning day-to-day leadership responsibilities.

Shaun Quin, who previously served as President of the Company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President. Quin has played a key role in the Company’s operational development and strategic initiatives and has worked closely with the board and executive leadership team in preparing for this transition. The Company’s leadership team also includes several individuals who helped build the original private credit platform and remain actively involved in guiding its continued growth and strategic direction.

“This transition reflects a leadership plan we have been discussing for some time as the Company enters its next phase of growth,” said Vincent Napolitano. “Shaun has been deeply involved in building the platform we have today, and I believe this is the right time for him to assume the CEO role. I remain fully committed to the long-term success of Stewards and look forward to continuing to support the Company and its leadership team.”

“Vinny has played an important role in shaping Stewards and helping position the Company for its next stage of growth,” said Shaun Quin. “I am honored to step into this role and look forward to continuing to execute on the Company’s strategy alongside our board, leadership team and shareholders.”

The board of directors expressed its appreciation for Napolitano’s leadership and welcomed his continued involvement with the Company in his new role as Chairman Emeritus.

The leadership transition is intended to support Stewards’ ongoing efforts to scale its platform across private credit, real assets and digital finance while continuing to advance its broader capital markets strategy.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital treasury assets designed to enhance long-term balance sheet strength.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Stewards Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership with Overnight Engine and the development of the AI system, the company’s technology infrastructure strategy, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives, including the successful development and integration of the artificial intelligence system; technology and operational risks associated with AI deployment in credit underwriting; the company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc.

4300 N. University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

Email: ir@stewards.com