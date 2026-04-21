Terra Innovatum Expands SOLO™ Test Infrastructure with Critical Helium Circulator from Boldrocchi

Advances buildout of SOLO™ test infrastructure with helium leak-tight circulator for controlled experimental operations

Supports validation of reactor and closed-loop system performance under representative operating conditions

Strengthens technical foundation to de-risk development, and support commercialization

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (NASDAQ: NKLR) (“Terra” or the “Company”), developer of the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor, and Boldrocchi, a global engineering, manufacturing and service firm with more than a century of industrial experience, today announced the signing of a contract for the supply of a helium leak-tight circulator to support the experimental facilities of the SOLO™ microreactor program.

The circulator is a critical component enabling helium handling and closed-loop operation under controlled conditions, supporting validation of a key reactor and system performance while replicating real-world operating environments. Its leak-tight design is essential to maintaining system integrity and advancing the development of high-performance reactor systems.

Boldrocchi’s expertise in rotating equipment for demanding industrial applications makes it well-suited to support Terra’s experimental infrastructure where reliability and sealing integrity are essential to system validation and performance testing.

“Securing this circulator is another important step in building out the experimental infrastructure behind the SOLO™ program,” said Alessandro Petruzzi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Terra Innovatum. “As we continue validating the systems that underpin SOLO™’s performance and deployment model, we are focused on working with experienced industrial partners that can deliver high-integrity equipment for demanding operating environments.”

“We are pleased to contribute to Terra Innovatum’s SOLO™ experimental facilities with the supply of a helium leak-tight circulator,” said Pietro Accurso, Compressor Product Director at Boldrocchi. “Helium service and closed-loop operation impose stringent requirements on sealing performance and operational reliability. This project fully leverages Boldrocchi’s engineering and manufacturing expertise.”

This milestone represents a key step in advancing SOLO™ from design validation toward deployment readiness, strengthening the technical foundation required for commercialization and scalable deployment.

ABOUT BOLDROCCHI

Founded in 1909 in Milan, Italy, Boldrocchi is a globally recognized engineering, manufacturing, and service provider delivering custom-engineered solutions across multiple industries. Its portfolio includes centrifugal compressors, fans and blowers, air-cooled heat exchangers, gas turbine air intake and exhaust systems and air pollution control solutions.

With installations in more than 140 countries, Boldrocchi serves key sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, fertilizers, metals, cement, and power generation. The company leverages in-house engineering, a global manufacturing footprint, and advanced testing capabilities to ensure high performance and reliability in the most demanding operating environments.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: https://investors.terrainnovatum.com/. Follow us on X: https://x.com/TerraInnovatum and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-innovatum-solo/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum’s management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other “forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “ will,” “projected,” “continue,” “increase,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking). These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum’s strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum’s control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Terra Innovatum; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum’s ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum’s ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum’s future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Terra Innovatum’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum’s expectations and views as of the date of this presentation. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, each of them specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Investor Relations

Simon Willcocks

Alliance Advisors IR

E: investors@terrainnovatum.com

Media Relations

Fatema Bhabrawala

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com