VisionWave Announces Strategic Investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings and Integration with xClibre™ AI Video Intelligence

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OVERVIEW

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) today announced a signed non-binding term sheet for a strategic investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: FRSX), under which VisionWave will acquire up to 51% of Foresight’s outstanding shares in exchange for $17.5 million in VisionWave equity. This transaction follows VisionWave’s April 10, 2026 acquisition of the xClibre™ AI video intelligence IP portfolio, independently valued at approximately $60 million.

Together, these two transactions are intended to enhance VisionWave’s capabilities for defense, security, and critical infrastructure customers worldwide.

THE TECHNOLOGY CASE

Modern defense and security environments demand sensing systems that can detect, identify, classify, and act — across multiple domains simultaneously. VisionWave now believes that the combination of modalities may provide the architecture that seeks to this gap with enhanced performance.



01



RF Sensing Layer



VisionWave’s own RF-based AI detection — wide-area, all-weather threat awareness at range





02



Computer Vision Layer



Foresight’s camera-based stereo and thermal perception, proven across automotive and defense programs





03



AI Video Intelligence



xClibre™ behavioral analytics — turning existing camera infrastructure into continuously-learning AI agents







The convergence of these three layers — RF detection, multi-spectral computer vision, and AI-driven video analytics — with the goal of offering synergies by producing a perception capability beyond what any single-modality company can deliver. RF tells you something is there. Foresight’s optics tell you where it is and how it’s moving. xClibre tells you what it’s doing and whether it is a threat.

INTEGRATED ARCHITECTURE



AUTONOMOUS ACTION





VisionWave C2 + Autonomy Pipelines — Argus counter-UAS, interceptor drones, UGVs, fixed-site deployments





AI INTELLIGENCE





xClibre™ — behavioral analytics, real-time alerting, forensic search, event-to-action pipeline; edge-first, no cloud dependency





VISUAL PERCEPTION





Foresight (FRSX) — stereo vision, thermal imaging, 3D obstacle detection; proven in automotive-grade and defense environments





RF DETECTION





VisionWave RF — wide-area, all-weather detection; the foundational sensing layer that triggers the full stack







This architecture is intended to reduce false-positive response rates while accelerating detection-to-decision timelines.

WHY THIS COMBINATION IS UNIQUE

Today, perception technology across defense and security is fragmented. RF specialists don’t build video AI. Video AI vendors don’t build RF. Autonomous systems integrators buy from multiple vendors and stitch together incompatible stacks. It is the goal of VisionWave to eliminate this fragmentation.

The combination of Foresight’s camera-based perception platform — with its deep IP in stereo vision, obstacle detection, and real-time processing — and xClibre’s AI video intelligence layer seeks to create a visual sensing capability that is architecturally designed to complement RF, not compete with it. The intended result is a heterogeneous sensing stack where each modality strengthens the others: RF provides range and all-weather coverage; optics provide classification and confirmation; AI video analytics provide context, pattern recognition, and actionable intelligence.

“We are not building another sensor company. We are building the intelligence layer that sits above sensors — one that can take inputs from RF, from cameras, from thermal imaging, and from AI video analytics, and translate them into decisions and actions. The intended Foresight investment and the xClibre acquisition are the two building blocks that make that architecture real. Together, it is our goal to put VisionWave on a technology footing that we believe is genuinely differentiated.”

— Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman & CEO, VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

TRANSACTION SUMMARY

Foresight Investment: VisionWave will acquire up to 51% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (Nasdaq: FRSX) in two stages: 45% at initial closing, with an additional 6% contingent on the commencement of a qualifying pilot project in the defense or security sector. Consideration consists of $17.5 million in VisionWave common stock, priced on a five-day average. VisionWave will receive two board seats at Stage 1 closing and one additional seat at Stage 2. Both companies will remain independent, publicly traded entities. The transaction remains subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, receipt of all required regulatory, stock-exchange and shareholder approvals (including any approvals required under Nasdaq listing rules), and other customary closing conditions.

xClibre Acquisition: Completed April 10, 2026. VisionWave acquired 100% of the xClibre™ IP portfolio from Dream America Marketing Services — including all patents, AI algorithms, software, trade secrets, SDKs, and development roadmaps — for consideration of 7,000,000 shares of VWAV common stock (3,500,000 at closing, 3,500,000 contingents on proof-of-concept validation and Nasdaq Shareholder Approval) and a $6,000,000 promissory note. The acquired IP was independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group as of the closing date.

PATH FORWARD

VisionWave’s near-term priorities are technical validation and integration. The Company is conducting a structured proof-of-concept for xClibre with an industry partner, targeting completion in H2 2026. In parallel, the Foresight definitive agreement is targeted for execution within 30 days, with Stage 1 closing to follow within 45 days thereafter.

Subject to POC outcomes, the Company expects to pursue commercial deployment of the integrated perception stack across its defense platform — beginning with Argus™ counter-UAS applications, where the combination of RF-detected threats and xClibre visual confirmation is expected to materially reduce false-engagement rates and accelerate human or autonomous response authorization.

ABOUT VISIONWAVE HOLDINGS INC.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave’s mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

ABOUT FORESIGHT HOLDINGS LTD.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions. Foresight’s 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net’s innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users using smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on X, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on VisionWave’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the ability to execute definitive agreements with Foresight and satisfy applicable conditions precedent; receipt of required shareholder and regulatory approvals; successful completion of the xClibre proof-of-concept evaluation; integration risks; market conditions affecting the value of VWAV common stock issued; and other factors described in VisionWave’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations | investors@vwav.inc | www.vwav.inc