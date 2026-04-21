AmpliTech Group Announces Expiration of April 2021 Warrants; No Warrants Remain Outstanding

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) today announced that the warrants issued in its April 2021 private placement expired in accordance with their terms at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 16, 2026. Prior to expiration, 1,900,500 warrants were outstanding, each exercisable for one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $8.48 per share. In accordance with the terms of the warrants, any warrants that remained unexercised as of the expiration time automatically expired and are no longer exercisable or of any value. Following the expiration, the Company has no warrants outstanding and no longer has any obligations to issue shares upon the exercise of warrants. The expiration does not affect the number of shares of common stock currently issued and outstanding. The Company’s common stock, Series A Rights, and Series B Rights continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbols AMPG, AMPGR, and AMPGZ, respectively.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising ﬁve divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that this warrant expiration notice will have any effect on the current pricing of the AMPG publicly traded shares and Rights. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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