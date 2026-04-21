Glucotrack Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Study Supporting Long-Life Sensor Design for Implantable Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Technology

RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific article in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Sensors Journal characterizing the long-term in-vitro stability of electrochemical glucose sensors of the type used in the Company’s fully implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) system. The findings represent the first year-long measurement of glucose oxidase enzyme decay reported in the literature and support the feasibility of long-life implantable continuous glucose monitors.

The publication, titled “Year-Long Measurement of Glucose Oxidase Deactivation in Electrochemical Glucose Sensors,” (Ernst, S. et al.), examined the long-term in-vitro performance and stability of an electrochemical glucose sensor based on glucose oxidase, the enzyme class used in Glucotrack’s CBGM, over a one-year period.

The objective of the study was to assess sensor performance during the final year of its intended functional life. Accordingly, sensors used in the study were constructed to reflect approximately two year old devices. The findings represent the first year-long measurement of glucose oxidase enzyme decay, providing higher-confidence in the design of our long-life implantable glucose sensor.

Glucotrack partnered with TTP, a United Kingdom‑based scientific and engineering organization with experience supporting life sciences and medical device innovation, for this study and publication. The article was published on April 7, 2026 in the highly regarded technical journal, the IEEE Sensors Journal, part of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a global organization of over 486,000 leading STEM professionals worldwide, and is available online here.

“This work provides externally reviewed scientific evidence relevant to the design of long-life implantable glucose sensors. Peer-reviewed characterization of foundational sensor data is an important step as we continue to advance our development program and work toward clinical and regulatory milestones,” commented Dr. Paul Goode, President and Chief Executive Officer of Glucotrack.

“TTP has a strong reputation in our space, and we had a very positive experience working with their team. We anticipate that this article, among other similar projects we have in process, should serve our team well as we work towards the submission of our IDE with the FDA in the near term,” concluded Dr. Goode.

This publication is one part of Glucotrack’s ongoing effort to build a transparent, peer-reviewed technical foundation for the development of its CBGM technology. Glucotrack previously reported first-in-human clinical results demonstrating a highly-accurate MARD of 7.7% and a 99% data capture rate, with no procedure- or device-related serious adverse events.

For more information about Glucotrack's CBGM, visit www.glucotrack.com.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

Glucotrack’s Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor (CBGM) is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 3 years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. The Glucotrack CBGM is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to Glucotrack’s future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026.



