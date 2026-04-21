ISRL USA and AI Infrastructure Partners Sign MOU to Build America's First Dedicated Semiconductor SubFAB R&D Facility

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International SubFAB Research Labs (ISRL USA) and AI Infrastructure Partners (AIIP) today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to design, build, and operate the United States’ first purpose-built research and development facility dedicated to semiconductor subfab infrastructure—a critical step toward enabling sustainable, high-volume semiconductor manufacturing at scale. The platform will support a broad ecosystem including independent device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, OEMs, subfab suppliers, materials companies and research institutions.

Under the MOU, AIIP will design, build, and own the facility and infrastructure. ISRL USA will lead technical operations, research programs, and the industry-neutral, multi-member platform. The facility will replicate high-volume manufacturing conditions using legacy and leading-edge process tools, providing members with a fully instrumented research environment—at a fraction of the $100M+ cost of a private pilot line—for intellectual property (IP)-protected programs covering materials reclaim, next-generation abatement, equipment validation and workforce development.

“This MOU is a defining moment for ISRL USA and the semiconductor industry. For the first time, we have a credible path to the subfab R&D infrastructure chipmakers urgently need. Together, we are building a platform where manufacturers, OEMs and innovators can collaborate on sustainability challenges that no single company can tackle alone,” said Scott Balaguer, CEO of ISRL USA.

The subfab is the infrastructure layer beneath the cleanroom responsible for vacuum pumping, gas abatement and chemical waste management. It accounts for the semiconductor industry’s largest environmental footprint but has no dedicated R&D infrastructure. Leading chipmakers including TSMC, Intel, and Micron have committed to net zero targets but lack a shared operating infrastructure platform to validate and scale sustainability solutions. ISRL USA was founded to close this gap.

The advanced subfab R&D facility will provide a shared Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) environment, allowing semiconductor companies to conduct pre-competitive research, validate technologies and generate compliance-ready data at significantly lower cost and risk than standalone pilot lines.

The MOU establishes the framework for definitive agreements and site selection currently underway. The facility is structured to qualify for CHIPS Act incentives, Horizon EU programs, and regional economic development funding, with operational readiness targeted within 12 months of full funding. The industry-neutral, multi-member IaaS model provides each participant IP-protected program access without the capital burden of a proprietary facility.

“We are honored to partner with ISRL USA to advance our mission to rebuild the physical backbone of American semiconductor manufacturing and return resilience and innovation to U.S. soil,” said Jason Frank, CEO and Founder of AI Infrastructure Partners.

Industry stakeholders are invited to contact ISRL USA regarding membership and program participation in the facility.

About International SubFAB Research Labs (ISRL USA)

International SubFAB Research Labs (ISRL USA) is pioneering the first Infrastructure-as-a-Service model for semiconductor subfab R&D in the United States, founded by industry veterans with more than 150 years of combined semiconductor experience. For more information, visit isrlusa.com and ISRL.tech.

About AI Infrastructure Partners (AIIP)

AI Infrastructure Partners (AIIP) is an operator-led platform building and operating critical infrastructure behind next-generation semiconductor fabs and AI data centers. Founded in 2024 by Jason Frank, former CEO of HIS Innovations Group, the subfab and factory infrastructure company of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT). For more information, visit aiipartners.ai.

Media Contacts

ISRL USA: Sandy Fewkes sfewkes@bodewellgroup.com M: 408.529.9685 | isrlusa.com and isrl.tech

AI Infrastructure Partners: Jason Frank—jason@aiipartners.ai | aiipartners.ai