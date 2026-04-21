Syntec Optics ("OPTX") Advances Domestic Defense Tech with $2M Foundational Purchase Order for AI-Powered AR Cameras

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX) ("Syntec Optics", "Syntec", or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology to defense tech and other vibrant end-markets, today announced a nearly $2 million expansion order for integrated micro cameras used in the next-generation Artificial Intelligence-enabled augmented reality systems for our U.S. warfighters.

Syntec is expanding its defense footprint with a new product line, following the high-performance execution of our ballistic optics product announced in December 2025. Our track record of on-time delivery continues to serve as a catalyst for securing new, high-value products. Current order is for the initial deployment, serving as the foundation for significant recurring annual orders projected throughout the decade.



CFO Dean Rudy stated, “This expansion into micro cameras represents a big leap in our technical offering. We are moving beyond the display layer into the sensing layer, leveraging nearly every capability within our 90,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility. It is a total activation of our integrated infrastructure.”



Syntec’s foresight regarding the need for a sovereign, secure supply chain has guided our capability-building efforts over the past 10 years. We have built a uniquely integrated domestic footprint designed specifically for the extreme tolerances required by micro-optics. This award transitions Syntec to higher-volume defense applications, providing a foundational sensing technology for next-generation warrior-borne systems.



Matt Carey, VP of Business Development and former US Marine said, "Syntec is privileged to be part of the nation’s leading technology companies and participate in the largest effort ever of its kind by the U.S. Department of War to equip our warriors with superhuman ability - advanced computer vision and sensor fusion that essentially takes raw optical data from dozens of sources, including the soldier, and applies Artificial Intelligence to turn it into a single, actionable 3D map of the battlefield."

Syntec micro cameras are critical for creating a stable, high-fidelity digital overlay, a spatial glue for the US warrior.

“If these micro cameras are not ultra-precise to a nanoscale, the AR imagery may appear unhinged, causing sickness," Carey added.

Syntec will contribute towards redefining the eye of the modern soldier. Our nanoscale camera is a purpose-built sensor, designed to perform where standard optics may fail—under small size, thermal stress, and in low-light. By optimizing the data flow for the software, we enable AR systems to predict movement and reduce latency to near zero. The result is a seamless visual experience. As the hardware footprint shrinks, Syntec engineers continue to master the microscopic tolerances and thermal requirements of these systems, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in soldier-borne optical assemblies.

Historically, navigating this level of complexity has forced defense companies to rely on fragmented, global supply chains. However, recent National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) provisions heavily mandate that critical defense optical technologies and systems be manufactured in the United States to protect national security interests.

Syntec Optics is uniquely architected to meet this mandate. Engineering optical systems for extreme environments requires a level of precision that almost has to be achieved through the tight synchronization of nanomachining, polymer molding, glass molding, and atomic-layered coating. By consolidating this entire lifecycle—from initial tooling to final electronics integration—under a single, vertically integrated U.S. roof, Syntec eliminates supply chain volatility while ensuring uncompromising mission-critical performance.

Dean Rudy added, "We are honored to contribute to the elite technologists in our country pushing the boundaries of soldier-borne technology. Syntec’s optics are more than just products; they are the enabling force behind the next generation of situational awareness, ensuring our soldiers remain the most capable and protected in the world."



The defense AR and VR market was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 4.34 billion in 2030, growing at a 20.9% CAGR.

As the military pivots toward AI-driven sensor fusion, Syntec's secure U.S.-based manufacturing ensures that next-generation soldier-borne tech is both sophisticated and sovereign. With a roadmap extending to 2036, Syntec is gearing up for long-term expansion in AR defense modernization.



About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. As more products become light-enabled, Syntec Optics continues to add new product lines, including recent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communications, lightweight night-vision goggle optics for defense, biomedical optics for diagnostics and surgery, and data center optics for Artificial Intelligence. According to SPIE, across the entire field of optics and photonics, the monetary value of all light-enabled products and related services amounts to over 15% of worldwide economic output (nearly $16 trillion of the total $106 trillion value of all finished goods and services produced worldwide in 2023). To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the transactions contemplated by the business combination and related agreements, future results of operations and financial position, revenue and other metrics, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of Syntec Optics, market size, and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics’ patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics’ estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics’ failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics’ customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in prior SEC filings including registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)