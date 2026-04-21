High Roller Technologies Executes Exclusive Strategic Marketing Agreement with Forever Network to Support U.S. Prediction Markets Launch

Forever Network delivered more than 20 billion impressions in 2025, reaching 450 million people globally

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, today announced it has entered into a definitive, exclusive strategic marketing agreement with Forever Network, formalizing the parties’ previously announced Letter of Intent.

The executed agreement establishes High Roller as Forever Network’s exclusive prediction markets partner across its owned and operated properties, in support of High Roller’s planned launch of a regulated event-based prediction markets product in the United States.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Forever Network will leverage its expansive digital footprint, high-engagement social media brands, and data-driven content ecosystem to drive brand awareness, customer acquisition, and long-term audience engagement for High Roller’s prediction markets offerings. Campaigns will include integrated content distribution, fan engagement activations, and targeted audience initiatives across Forever Network’s portfolio of sports-focused properties.

Forever Network is a Sydney-based social-first sports media and fan engagement company reaching hundreds of millions of sports fans worldwide. In 2025, the company delivered more than 20 billion impressions across its platforms to 450 million people, reflecting significant scale and sustained audience growth across multiple major sports verticals.

“Executing this definitive agreement with Forever Network represents a meaningful step forward in our U.S. prediction markets strategy,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. “Their ability to consistently engage passionate, digitally native sports fans aligns directly with our vision for building a socially integrated, event-driven prediction markets platform. Together with our Crypto.com collaboration, we are assembling a best-in-class ecosystem to support a responsible and impactful market entry.”

Forever Network’s flagship brand, Basketball Forever, ranks among the highest-engagement sports media destinations for millennial audiences, with additional expansion across multiple global sports communities and interactive fan formats. The company’s audience profile—fans who are highly engaged in real-time sports narratives, performance analysis, and outcome-driven discussion—closely aligns with the behavioral dynamics of prediction market participation.

“Formalizing our partnership with High Roller allows us to deepen the intersection between sports media, fan engagement, and market-based participation,” said Alex Sumsky, Co-Founder of Forever Network. “Prediction markets reflect how modern fans want to engage — socially, analytically, and in real time. We’re excited to help introduce High Roller’s offering to our global community.”

The partnership remains subject to applicable regulatory considerations and the successful launch of High Roller’s U.S. prediction markets product.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry.

The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Forever Network

Forever Network is a social-first sports media and fan engagement company redefining how audiences experience sports and culture across digital and social platforms. The company’s network of brands, including Basketball Forever, delivers high-engagement content that resonates with global sports fans and supports large-scale community interaction. In 2025, Forever Network delivered more than 20 billion impressions to 450 million people worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contact

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800-460-1039