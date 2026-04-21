Eckrich Serves Up the Taste of Home and Feel-Good Moments with Campaign Celebrating Bold Flavor for Grilling Season

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eckrich®, the beloved brand known for its delicious smoked sausages and deli meats, unveils the latest iteration of its national campaign “The Sausage That Takes You Home.” The campaign celebrates grilling season by highlighting how Eckrich Smoked Sausage delivers ease, bold flavor and the warmth of home across everyday grilling occasions.





The campaign builds on the success of the 2025 launch of “The Sausage That Takes You Home”, continuing the brand’s focus on the comfort and familiarity of home-centered moments. The next chapter heads to the grill, where the sizzle is loud, the laughs come easy and everyone is welcome around the table. Featuring the Eckrich Cheddar Smoked Sausage Link, alongside Rope Sausage and L’il Smokies Cocktail Sausages, the campaign showcases how one bite of Eckrich Smoked Sausage transports people, alongside their grills, to the Eckrich home. The campaign introduces a reimagined Eckrich family, bringing new energy to familiar characters as unexpected guests arrive and gather around the table.

In tandem with the campaign, Eckrich is introducing its Andouille Smoked Sausage Link, turning up the heat at the table. This smoky, flavor-packed addition delivers just the right kick and builds on the momentum of Eckrich Andouille Smoked Sausage Rope, which has been winning over grillers since its debut in May 2024.





“We believe the best meals begin with something satisfying that is ready in minutes,” said Lauren Talbert, senior director of marketing for Smithfield Foods. “This campaign celebrates the joy of gathering around a full table, where great food feels like home. And with our Andouille Smoked Sausage Link, we’re dialing up the flavor for those who like a little heat in every bite.”

The Andouille Smoked Sausage Link will be available for limited distribution beginning in April at select Midwest retailers, including independent grocery stores, with broader availability in May.

The Sausage That Takes You Home campaign will roll out across 30-, 15- and six-second video formats, along with social content, audio and display. The 360 approach ensures the campaign reaches grilling audiences across TV and streaming, as well as social and digital platforms throughout the season. Together, the campaign and new product innovation reinforce Eckrich’s focus on bold flavor, easy preparation and familiar comfort across grilling occasions.

Eckrich is also sharing simple grilling tips for easy, flavorful cookouts all season long, such as:

Before grilling, slice your Eckrich smoked sausages lengthwise or into coins to increase surface area, allowing for more browning and enhanced flavor.

Use a preheated grill set to medium heat to ensure even cooking, preserve juiciness and achieve consistent sear and caramelization.

Turn or rotate sausages during grilling to develop even color and signature grill marks. While it may be tempting, avoid piercing the sausage, as this releases flavorful juices that contribute to the audible snap of biting into a smoked sausage.

Allow sausages to cook gradually until they are lightly blistered – the perfect intersection of flavor and texture.





For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com and connect with the brand on Facebook , Instagram and X (formally known as Twitter).

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com. and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and X (formally known as Twitter ). Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Media Contact:

LaForce, smithfieldfoods@laforce.nyc

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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