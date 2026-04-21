BioAegis Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Prenosis to Advance AI-Driven Precision Medicine in Inflammatory Disease

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics, a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases, announces a strategic collaboration with Prenosis®, a leader in biology-driven artificial intelligence solutions for precision medicine, to evaluate biomarkers and patient subpopulations that may demonstrate enhanced response to BioAegis’ gelsolin therapy.

BioAegis’ portfolio is built around plasma gelsolin, a highly conserved and critical immune regulatory protein which rebalances dysfunctional inflammation without suppressing immune function.

Under the collaboration, Prenosis will apply its precision medicine platform to analyze biospecimens and clinical data from BioAegis’ ongoing 600-patient Phase 2 clinical trial, BTI-203, which is evaluating recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) (NCT05947955), a life-threatening condition characterized by severe lung inflammation and respiratory failure. The goal of the collaboration is to identify biological signatures and patient subgroups that may preferentially benefit from gelsolin therapy, further advancing a precision medicine approach to critical care.

“Solving the most challenging inflammatory diseases is achievable with the integrated power of host-directed therapeutics and precision analytics,” comments Susan Levinson, Ph.D., CEO of BioAegis. “In collaboration with Prenosis, we expect to transform how inflammatory disease is treated.”

Prenosis’ platform integrates multi-dimensional biological data with machine learning to identify clinically meaningful patterns in complex diseases. This collaboration builds on Prenosis’ broader mission to combine diagnostics and therapeutics to enable more personalized treatment strategies in critical care conditions such as sepsis and ARDS.

Prenosis’ recent momentum includes a $20 million contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (under contract number 75A50125C00016), to support development of its precision medicine platform and AI-enabled companion diagnostics. These efforts are focused on identifying patients most likely to benefit from specific therapies, aligning closely with the objectives of this collaboration.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with the team at BioAegis on this initiative,” states Bobby Reddy, Jr., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Prenosis. “This collaboration is one more step towards our vision, and we are excited to work with BioAegis toward a future where treatment decisions are guided by each patient’s unique biological profile.”

This collaboration represents an important step toward integrating therapeutic innovation with advanced diagnostic insights, with the goal of improving outcomes in ARDS and other inflammation-driven diseases.

BTI-203 is BioAegis’ global Phase 2 study enrolling 600 patients across sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50123C00067.

Gelsolin: A Transformative Approach to Treating Inflammatory Disease

Gelsolin is a naturally occurring human protein that plays a critical role in regulating the body’s inflammatory response and supporting innate immune function. Levels of plasma gelsolin are depleted in patients with severe inflammation, and replenishment with rhu-pGSN has the potential to restore immune balance, enhance pathogen clearance, and reduce tissue damage.

Gelsolin holds immense promise as a therapeutic intervention for serious acute and chronic conditions due to its multifaceted mechanism of action. In critical illness, gelsolin levels collapse, causing adverse outcomes. Supplementing gelsolin addresses this deficit directly, restoring immune balance while preserving host defense. Gelsolin has been shown in both animals and humans to:

Modulate the activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome.

Enhance uptake and killing of microbial pathogens by innate immune cells.

Bind to and remove harmful inflammatory mediators and toxic actin released from damaged cells.

Regulate macrophage phenotype to modulate inflammation.





Unlike conventional anti-inflammatory therapies, recombinant gelsolin restores immune balance without suppressing the body’s ability to fight infection.

About BioAegis Therapeutics

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage private company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases driven by inflammation. The company’s lead product, recombinant human plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN), is a host-directed therapy designed to modulate inflammation, enhance immune response, and improve clinical outcomes across a range of acute and chronic conditions.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of inflammatory disease, infection, renal failure, neurologic disease, and frailty. BioAegis will also have U.S. biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in areas of unmet need.

About Prenosis®

Prenosis, Inc. is a biology-based technology company redefining the standard of care for critical conditions. We believe healthcare should not follow a one-size-fits-all model. Instead, our mission is to tailor healthcare to each patient’s biology through the creation and delivery of integrated diagnostics and therapeutics. We use deep data and AI to build tools that augment clinical diagnosis of critical conditions based on each patient’s unique biological profile. Unlike other AI-driven diagnostics, we go further by developing therapies that help providers deliver personalized care. Our Immunix™ platform powers the development of a variety of AI-based diagnostics, including Sepsis ImmunoScore®, the first FDA-authorized AI diagnostic tool for sepsis. At Prenosis, we see people differently. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries:

Steven Cordovano

203-952-6373

scordovano@bioaegistx.com

Media Inquiries:

Christine Lagana

clagana@bioaegistx.com

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations of management. These statements relate to, among other things, our expectations regarding management’s plans, objectives, and strategies. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. BioAegis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.