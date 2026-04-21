HomeTrust Bank Celebrates Opening Day at HomeTrust Park with the Asheville Tourists

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“HomeTrust” or the “Bank”), today celebrates the opening of the Asheville Tourists’ 2026 season at the newly renamed HomeTrust Park.

The partnership, announced last week, unites two institutions deeply rooted in the Asheville community: the Asheville Tourists, one of Minor League Baseball’s most storied franchises, and HomeTrust Bank, a financial institution with over 100 years of service in Western North Carolina. Both the Tourists and HomeTrust share a longstanding commitment to the people and future of Asheville.

"HomeTrust Bank and the Asheville Tourists share more than a name on a ballpark: we share a home and a century-long commitment to this community. As the only bank headquartered in Asheville, we're proud to call the Tourists our home team, and to further invest in the place that has shaped us. We cannot wait to welcome Tourists fans to HomeTrust Park,” said C. Hunter Westbrook, President and CEO, HomeTrust Bank.

HomeTrust Bank views the partnership not merely as a sponsorship, but as an extension of its purpose of strengthening communities and creating a lasting impact.

"HomeTrust Park reflects a partnership built on trust, community, and a shared vision for Asheville,” said Brian DeWine, President, Asheville Tourists. “This ballpark has been part of Asheville's story for more than a century, and we're proud to partner with HomeTrust to carry that tradition forward for generations to come.”

HomeTrust Park will serve as more than a baseball venue. The Bank's investment will support ongoing improvements to the ballpark experience while preserving the historic character of the facility, positioning it for the next generation of community events and gatherings that reflect the spirit of Asheville.

www.htb.com

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a state-chartered community bank operating over 30 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia. With total assets of $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2025, the Company’s goal is to continue to be recognized as a high-performing, regional community bank, while our strategy to reach that goal is to be a best place to work. As a reflection of these efforts, the Company has been named one of Bank Director’s “Best U.S. Banks,” one of Forbes’ “America’s Best Banks,” one of S&P Global’s “Top 50 Community Banks,” and named to the 2025 KBW Honor Roll. In addition, the Company has been recognized as one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For,” received a “Most Loved Workplace” certification by Best Practices Institute, named as one of Best Companies Group’s “America’s Best Workplaces,” as well as being named a “Best Place to Work” in all five states in which the Company operates.

About the Asheville Tourists

The Asheville Tourists are a Minor League Baseball team based in Asheville, North Carolina, with a rich history dating back to 1915. The Tourists are the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, and more than 500 former Tourists players have gone on to play in Major League Baseball. The team is dedicated to providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment while fostering strong community connections.

About HomeTrust Park

Originally built in 1924 as McCormick Field, the ballpark opened with a visit from Ty Cobb and the Detroit Tigers—launching a century-long legacy of baseball in Asheville. Over the past 100 years, the facility has undergone multiple renovations, most recently a comprehensive $40 million transformation that elevates the experience for both players and fans. The renovations will be completed in advance of a historic Opening Day on April 21, 2026, when fans will experience the transformed HomeTrust Park for the first time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.