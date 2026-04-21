Euronet to Host Investor Day on May 20, 2026

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, announced it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Investor Day will be webcast on the Euronet Investor Relations website. Participants can register for the webcast at the following link:

During the event, Euronet’s management team will provide an in-depth presentation of the Company’s strategic vision, growth drivers, business segments, competitive positioning, and financial outlook.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event and archived on the Euronet Investor Relations website.

About Euronet

A global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, Euronet moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone. Starting in Central Europe in 1994, Euronet now supports an extensive global real-time digital and cash payments network that includes 56,818 installed ATMs, approximately 610,000 EFT point-of-sale terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 69 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 749,000 point-of-sale terminals at approximately 363,000 retailer locations in 66 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 639,000 locations serving 200 countries and territories with digital connections to 4.1 billion bank accounts and 3.7 billion digital wallet accounts. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 74 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronet.com.