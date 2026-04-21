City of Gainesville, Florida Conducts Online Real Estate Auction for Downtown Development Lot on GovDeals

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Gainesville is conducting an online real estate auction on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell real estate and other surplus assets. The auction features a buildable, approximately 0.91± acre parcel located in Gainesville’s downtown business district and was formerly the location of a fire station. The building has been demolished and only the land parcel is on offer in this auction.

Bidding is currently open with a minimum bid of $200,000 and is scheduled to close April 28, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, subject to auto-extension. Interested bidders must submit a refundable $5,000 bid deposit directly to GovDeals in order to bid.

“Using GovDeals helps us reach a wider pool of qualified buyers while keeping the process transparent and competitive,” said Keith Hampson, Gainesville, Florida Surplus Program Assistant. “This is a unique opportunity to acquire a buildable downtown parcel and move it toward a productive next use.”

The property is offered “as is, where is,” with no representations or warranties. Closing will occur as mutually agreed by the parties, and the buyer is responsible for title insurance and customary closing costs. A 60-day due diligence period will begin after the effective date of the purchase agreement.

Full property details, photos, and bidding terms for this auction can be found directly on the GovDeals listing page. To bid on this property or other assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first register for a free GovDeals account and complete the online registration form.