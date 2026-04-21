SurgePays Advances AI Decisioning Platform Focused on Increasing Revenue Per User Across the Subprime Market

BARTLETT, Tenn., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a wireless and fintech point of sale company connecting subprime and underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced it is advancing a real time AI decisioning platform built on ProgramBenefits.com and its nationwide retail network, which together capture verified consumer data and engagement at scale. The system is designed to expand each customer interaction into a multi-product revenue opportunity while increasing engagement across wireless, financial services, and other essential offerings.

The system evaluates eligibility, predicts conversion probability, and ranks opportunities in real time to determine the next best action for each user. Instead of returning a single product outcome, it expands each interaction into multiple qualified opportunities across wireless, financial services, healthcare savings, and other essential services within a single session.

Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of SurgePays, said, “Today, our consumer intake platform, ProgramBenefits.com, functions as an eligibility funnel. Our objective is to turn that into a real time monetization engine. When a user submits their information, that is the moment of highest intent, and we believe it should be expanded into multiple opportunities, not just one. Each consumer is evaluated across multiple verticals, with opportunities ranked based on conversion probability and revenue potential, and presented in real time.”

“By integrating the data and behaviors of the subprime market into our proprietary CRM, we are developing an actionable system that improves as it learns. This allows us to evaluate and introduce new products and services with greater precision, based on predicted outcomes across our customer base.”

“This is a system that we expect will materially increase revenue per user and change the economics of the business. This approach improves capital efficiency and supports a more scalable growth model. Over time, it will learn from every interaction, enabling us to improve conversion rates and expand revenue across our platform.”

The system will capture user behavior and outcomes to continuously improve decisioning accuracy over time. This supports the development of a proprietary dataset, optimized conversion models, and an expected increase in revenue per user as the system scales.

Initial development is focused on integrating the decisioning engine into the Company’s existing CRM and POS infrastructure, including ProgramBenefits.com and its in-store distribution channels. Phase one prioritizes expanding the product set by integrating additional financial and service-based offerings into existing wireless and benefits channels.

For more information, visit www.surgepays.com .

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless and fintech technology company focused on expanding access to essential mobile and financial services for subprime and underserved consumers. The company operates a nationwide ecosystem that includes its own wireless brands and a proprietary point of sale platform inside thousands of retail locations. This infrastructure supports SIM activations, top-ups, financial transactions, and other digital services used daily by prepaid and underbanked customers.

SurgePays is building on this foundation by advancing into data driven marketing and digital partnerships that monetize verified consumer engagement. This approach creates recurring, high margin revenue streams while expanding the company’s reach across both online and retail channels. SurgePays aims to become a leading digital marketplace and data intelligence platform serving the one-third of America that relies on prepaid and subprime financial services.

Visit www.SurgePays.com and www.ProgramBenefits.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition, and statements regarding subscriber growth, distribution expansion, and operating scale.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar terminology.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, maintain retail distribution relationships, expand our merchant platform, and achieve anticipated subscriber growth.

Additional information regarding these and other risks can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

SurgePays@KCSA.com

