Comscore Continues Building Momentum in Local Measurement Through New Agreements with More than 15 Clients

RESTON, Va., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behaviors, today announced agreements with more than 15 notable broadcast clients, underscoring a growing demand for local measurement built for national decisioning and a modern currency that reflects more complex audience behavior.

Station groups who have renewed or extended, or initiated relationships with Comscore include Allen Media Group, Cowles Montana Media including KHQ-TV, Cox Media Group, Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation, Community Television Inc. (WATC), Dominion Broadcasting (WLMB), Hubbard Broadcasting, Rincon, Sinclair Broadcast Group, The E.W. Scripps Company and Thomas Broadcasting.

National advertisers continue to depend on local media alongside local advertisers, to reach audiences with scale, relevance, and community connection, especially as viewing and engagement diversify across linear TV, CTV, and digital. Comscore’s capabilities such as cross-platform measurement and digital syndicated solutions help brands and agencies plan and evaluate local performance with greater clarity, enabling more consistent cross-market decisioning and stronger confidence in outcomes.

“Local is a must-have for national advertisers seeking both scale and impact,” said Tara Gotch, EVP Commercial, Comscore. “As the industry evolves, we’re seeing accelerating adoption from local broadcasters who want modern measurement that reflects how audiences actually consume content today, across screens and platforms. Our expansion into more markets and the increase in multi-year agreements signal that local measurement is becoming a strategic foundation for national investment.”

“Sinclair has evolved into a cross-platform media company, and we need measurement that fully reflects how and where we’re delivering our audiences,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media, Sinclair. “Local is a critical component of national advertising strategies, and advertisers deserve measurement that is accurate, accountable, and keeps pace with today’s cross-platform viewing behavior, which is essential to accurately valuing our inventory and delivering meaningful outcomes.”

Comscore’s latest momentum reflects four clear trends in the local marketplace:

Continued adoption: New broadcasters adopting Comscore capabilities demonstrating confidence in its transparent, third-party modern measurement

More markets: Expanded local coverage that enables broader, more consistent market-level reporting for national and regional buying

More multi-year contracts: Longer-term commitments that reinforce durable measurement partnerships

Local embracing digital: Increasing adoption of cross-platform reporting as local broadcasters and publishers grow audiences across digital, streaming, and social environments

Together, these shifts reinforce that national campaigns perform better when they incorporate local intelligence because local insights help brands understand and activate audiences where they live, shop, and engage.

Comscore’s local measurement solutions are available to broadcasters, publishers, agencies, and advertisers. To learn more, visit this link.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Media Contact:

Marie Scoutas

press@comscore.com