Nuwellis Announces Aquadex Software Update

MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced a software update to its Aquadex SmartFlow® ultrafiltration platform. The update is designed to improve usability, streamline clinical workflow, and enhance overall user experience.

A key feature of the release is a more precise ultrafiltration adjustment capability, reducing the step size to 5 mL/hr from 10 mL/hr. This advancement is particularly important in pediatric care, where small-volume fluid shifts can have a significant clinical impact.

“The Aquadex software update reflects our commitment to continuous improvement driven by customer feedback and clinical need,” said Nuwellis’ CEO John Erb. “This release provides clinicians with greater control over fluid management – especially in pediatric patients, which represents our largest and fastest-growing customer category – while also making the system easier to use in demanding care environments.”

The update also includes enhancements aimed at improving ease-of-use of the device and therapy visibility, particularly for nursing staff managing day-to-day treatment. Key updates include:

Refined blood flow algorithm designed to reduce nuisance alarms and improve flow stability;

Enhanced blood flow resistance graph to provide earlier indication of potential filter clotting ; and

Expanded hourly data log with additional therapy parameters to support clinical monitoring and documentation.



The software update is available to existing customers at no cost and can be deployed through standard update processes with support from Nuwellis’ field and service teams.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com