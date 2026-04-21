NANO Nuclear Announces Platinum Sponsorship and Executive Participation at the Upcoming Reuters Events’ SMR & Advanced Reactor 2026 Conference

New York, N.Y., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or “the Company”), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor (MMR) and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced its Platinum Sponsorship of SMR & Advanced Reactor 2026 Conference, hosted by Reuters Events on May 11-12, 2026, in Austin, Texas.

Reuters Events’ SMR & Advanced Reactor 2026 is the worldwide hub for new nuclear, uniting more than 750 leaders from utilities, tech, finance, and regulators to shape game-changing partnerships, plan smarter, and position nuclear as the scalable solution for energy security.

On May 11, 2026, James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear, will participate in two events at the conference:

Mr. Walker will lead a presentation titled, “ Unlocking Scale: Standardization & Modular Design for Rapid SMR Rollout ,” from 11:20am to 11:40am CDT.

from Subsequently, Mr. Walker and Michael Montecalvo, a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission veteran and NANO Nuclear’s Director of Licensing, will lead a workshop titled “Technology Reality Check: From Design to Deployability,” from 12:45pm to 13:45pm CDT.





“We are pleased to participate in the Reuters Events’ SMR and Advanced Reactor 2026 Conference as the lead Platinum Sponsor again,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “This conference brings together key stakeholders and decision makers across the nuclear sector, creating a focused setting for aligning on the strategies needed to advance nuclear power at scale. I look forward to presenting to an engaged audience and to the broader discussions this event consistently produces.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Announces Platinum Sponsorship and Executive Participation at Reuters Events’ SMR and Advanced Reactor 2026 Conference.

“This year’s Reuters SMR Conference brings investors and key industry stakeholders from across the nuclear sector,” said Jay Yu, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear. “We have seen a tremendous amount of investor inflows from venture capital, private equity and the public markets as advanced nuclear tech companies look to participate in the nuclear energy renaissance the world is experiencing, driven by the growing energy demands of AI infrastructure and datacenters, alongside the broader energy sovereignty and environmental considerations nations are actively navigating. This year’s event is particularly relevant as we look to the future of the North American and global energy landscape.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR™ Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS™, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR™, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and U.S. Department of Energy programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR™ system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further NANO Nuclear information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206



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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release, each of the conference events referred to herein and statements of NANO Nuclear’s management in connection with this news release and such investor events contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “explore,” “aim,” “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would,” “goal” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. Specifically, forward-looking statements will include those related to NANO Nuclear’s development, construction, demonstration, regulatory licensing and commercial plans and strategies and other future plans and intentions. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) or related state or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related to our vertical integration strategy and the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complimentary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, as well as the CNSC, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated and rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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