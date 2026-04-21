Compass Group Canada Named One of Canada’s Greenest Employers for 2026

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Group Canada, the country’s leading food and support service provider, has been recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for 2026, a national distinction that highlights organizations leading the way in environmental sustainability and workplace engagement.



This recognition affirms Compass Group Canada’s sustainability journey, which gained momentum in 2021 with the launch of Planet Promise, a global sustainability commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050. Since then, Compass Group Canada has continued to embed environmental responsibility into everyday decision-making; from implementing food waste reduction technology across its operations to celebrating associates championing eco-conscious practices through local highlights and global recognition programs.



“At Compass, our sustainability journey began with the understanding that we have a responsibility to do better when it comes to our environmental footprint,” says Lauren Davey, chief people & transformation officer at Compass Group Canada. “Today, sustainability isn’t a single initiative—it’s embedded in how we operate every day, from how meals are sourced and prepared to how we manage resources and waste. Being recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers reflects the progress our teams have made toward our sustainability commitments. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and even more focused on what comes next.”

The annual Canada’s Greenest Employers program recognizes employers across Canada that integrate sustainability into their operations, evaluating organizations based on environmental impact, sustainability initiatives, employee engagement and how deeply sustainability is embedded in their culture and strategy.

Highlights from Compass Group Canada’s Sustainability Initiatives

Compass Group Canada was recognized for initiatives that demonstrate its commitment to reducing environmental impact and supporting a more sustainable future, including:

Canadian Food Waste commitment to reduce 50% of the food wasted in their operations by 2030 through innovative tools and collaborative partnerships, such as: Waste Not 2.0, an internal tracking tool built by chefs, for chefs – that gives frontline associates the ability to track, measure and reduce food waste. This program is currently deployed at over 250 Compass units. Stop Food Waste Day, a global Compass Group initiative that highlights the global food waste problem. On this day of action, Compass uses its platform to share creative food waste reduction tactics and chef-inspired recipes to support changing behaviours to reduce waste. Stop Food Waste Day celebrates its 10 th anniversary this April and has become a movement recognized beyond Compass Group. Second Harvest Partnership that has resulted in over 1 million meals donated, diverting over 1,600,000 kg of GHG’s since 2018. A new partnership in 2024 with La Tablée des Chefs, a food rescue organization operating across Canada, resulting in over 280,000 kg of food donated (equivalent to more than 900,000 meals). Leveraging Too Good To Go, the world’s largest surplus food marketplace – across select Compass Group Canada locations helping to provide surrounding communities with access to quality food at a reduced price. Through this collaboration, thousands of meals across Canada have been diverted from landfills. An on-site aerobic biodigester that allows for rapid disposal of solid food using a natural process where food is converted into liquid and discarded.

to reduce 50% of the food wasted in their operations by 2030 through innovative tools and collaborative partnerships, such as: Focus on reducing single use packaging waste : Since 2022, Compass Group Canada has built a strong relationship with female-founded, and Canadian-operated circular packaging company, Friendlier. Since inception, the partnership has resulted in more than 1.7 million Friendlier containers used and returned, 340,000 kg of GHG emissions avoided and over 120,000 kg of diverted waste from landfills.

: Commitment to green procurement: Compass Group Canada is driving sustainable procurement through their “Buy Local” program that prioritizes buying from local businesses and farmers, a commitment to Fair Trade sourcing and purchasing commitments such as 100% cage-free shell & liquid eggs and 100% certified sustainable palm-oil used in kitchens.





“What makes this recognition meaningful is that it celebrates the work happening across our operations every day. Our teams are always looking for practical and innovative ways to do things better and operate more sustainably. This award really belongs to the people across the business who are turning those ideas into action,” says Jennifer Lambert, director of sustainability at Compass Group Canada.

Being named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers reflects the progress Compass Group Canada has made on its sustainability journey and the ongoing work happening across its operations. In recent years, the organization has made meaningful progress toward its commitment to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030, while continuing to expand initiatives that support more responsible sourcing and resource use across its sites. To learn more about the company’s sustainability commitments and progress, visit Compass Group Canada’s Sustainability page here.

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of foodservice and support services in Canada, with over 30,000 associates across more than 10,000 locations nationwide. Their expertise spans diverse sectors and specialties, including sports venues, dining rooms, schools, hospitals, oil rigs, remote camps, vending services and facilities management. Compass Group Canada is on a mission to be the country’s most innovative foodservice provider, aiming to redefine the industry through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approaches that positively impact people, performance and purpose. Compass Group Canada is committed to using their size and scale for good and has established a Planet Promise commitment of Net Zero GHG by 2050. Through tailored hospitality solutions and dedication to excellence, Compass Group Canada is shaping the future of foodservice and support services in Canada.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 - an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® from 2019 to 2025, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2025, 2024 and 2022, Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executives from 2024 to 2026, Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2026, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2025, and as a GTA Top Employer in 2024, 2023 and 2021. In 2026, Compass was recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers by Canada’s Top 100 Employers. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com , LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Compass Group Canada

Joylin Pinto – Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

media.relations@compass-canada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/193679c0-e5d4-424d-8585-8763b9ed0dbb