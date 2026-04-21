Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) Announces Private Placement of Ordinary Shares for Proceeds of $60 Million

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 5,999,998 ordinary shares in a private placement at a purchase price of $10.00 per ordinary share. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $60 million, before deducting offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about April 22, 2026.

“Today marks a pivotal milestone for CRML with the successful pricing of a $60 million common equity financing, underscoring the confidence our partners and investors have in our vision, team and long term potential,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “This capital accelerates our expansion and positions CRML to emerge as a global leader in critical metals, while strengthening our foundation to create significant value for shareholders and the broader industry. Central to this momentum is our world class Tanbreez asset, whose results continue to validate our belief that we have one of the most compelling critical minerals projects globally, capable of meeting growing demand across clean energy, defense and advanced technologies. The future for Critical Metals Corp remains bright, and I am immensely proud of what our team has achieved and the journey ahead.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital purposes, including the continued development of the Tanbreez Project.

Clear Street LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

White & Case LLP is serving as legal counsel to Critical Metals Corp for the offering.

The securities being sold in the offering have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for the United States, Europe and their western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world’s largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, the timing, size and expected gross proceeds of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and sale of the securities, and the Company’s ability to complete the offering. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of the date hereof, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com