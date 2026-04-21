Octans Capital Announces Edison’s Initiation of Research Coverage on YXT.com

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octans Capital, the exclusive Asia-Pacific strategic partner of Edison Group, today announces that Edison Investment Research has initiated research coverage on YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT).

YXT.com is a leading provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions in China, operating under the Radnova brand.

In its initiation report, Edison analyzes YXT.com’s transformation into an intelligent productivity platform, leveraging its established position in the corporate learning sector. The report provides an evaluation of the company’s AI strategy, product architecture, and applications across talent management and sales enablement.

Access to Report and Executive Interview:

Investors and interested parties may access the full report and the associated executive interview prepared by Edison Investment Research via the following links:

Full Research Report: https://www.edisongroup.com/equity/yxt-com/

Management Executive Interview: https://www.edisongroup.com/edison-tv/yxt-com-yxt-com-executive-interview/BM-3110/

About Octans Capital

Octans Capital supports enterprises from pre-IPO to long-term growth with expert capital markets advisory and investor relations. Through AI-driven market intelligence, strategic communication, and hands-on execution, Octans helps companies build global investor visibility and sustain long-term valuation. By combining deep industry expertise with global distribution capabilities, Octans enables companies to effectively connect with international capital markets.

Investor Relations Contact

Serena Huang

Octans Capital Group

Email: serena.huang@octanscap.com