infra/STRUCTURE Summit 2026 Marks Seventh Year as Leading Digital Infrastructure Event; Early Bird Registration Ends April 30

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Research , an independent research and consulting firm focused on the global Internet infrastructure market, today announced that early bird registration for the seventh annual infra/STRUCTURE Summit 2026 will close on April 30, 2026. The event will take place October 6–8, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV, bringing together more than 600 senior executives across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Now in its seventh year, infra/STRUCTURE Summit has established itself as the industry’s leading vendor-neutral forum for hyperscale, data center, cloud, edge and AI infrastructure leaders to connect, share insights, and shape the future of the market.

This year’s theme, “Interlude,” reflects a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital infrastructure—an intervening period when operators, investors, and ecosystem partners pause, recalibrate, and redeploy capital and strategy to support the next phase of AI-driven growth. As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, the summit will explore how this moment of transition is reshaping power strategies, deployment models, connectivity, and capital allocation across the industry.

“infra/STRUCTURE continues to serve as a critical platform for understanding where the infrastructure market is today—and where it’s going next,” said Philbert Shih , founder and managing director of Structure Research. “The theme ‘Interlude’ captures the importance of this moment as the industry recalibrates to support the next wave of AI and cloud demand.”

Early bird registration is open through April 30, offering discounted access to the summit. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in curated 1:1 meetings with hyperscale and large-scale infrastructure buyers, designed to facilitate meaningful connections and business discussions.

The 2026 program will feature one day for exclusive hyperscale/neocloud 1:1 meetings and two days of curated content, executive panels, and networking opportunities focused on the most pressing issues facing the industry, including AI infrastructure scaling, power availability, modular deployment strategies, and evolving cloud architectures.

The infra/STRUCTURE Summit 2026 is supported by a growing roster of industry-leading sponsors , including Citizens, Inflect, Maddox, Foresight, Priority Power, Duos Edge AI, Iron Mountain Data Centers, EdgeConneX, CyrusOne, and OLH Ventures. These organizations represent key segments across the digital infrastructure value chain and underscore the summit’s role as a central meeting point for the ecosystem.

In addition, Structure Research released its updated 2026 NeoCloud Report , providing in-depth analysis on the evolution of the neocloud ecosystem and its growing impact on infrastructure demand. The report delivers key insights into emerging cloud models, market dynamics, and the role of neocloud providers in shaping the next phase of AI and digital infrastructure growth.

For more information and to register before the early bird deadline, visit: https://www.infrastructuresummit.io/registration

For more information on Structure Research, visit www.structureresearch.io .

About Structure Research

Structure Research is an independent research and consulting firm with a specific focus on the hyperscale, data center, AI, cloud, and edge segments within the digital infrastructure market. We are devoted to understanding, tracking and projecting the future of infrastructure service providers. Our mission is to publish the best research and analysis, and supply the most comprehensive data sets about the internet infrastructure services market. We provide the information and perspective necessary to make accurate strategic decisions.

About infra/STRUCTURE

infra/STRUCTURE is an exclusive industry summit that will bring together executives from across the digital infrastructure ecosystem - cloud, data center, edge, AI and managed infrastructure - for high-value networking and a frank discussion about the industry’s status and future directions. For more information, please visit www.infrastructuresummit.io .

For a sponsorship prospectus and all other inquiries, please contact Candice Rodriguez , Director of Business Development or Natalia Lukes , Marketing Manager, at Structure Research.