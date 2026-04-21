Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY); e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF); Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR); and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

COTY INC. (NYSE: COTY):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. Alternatively, if you purchased Coty shares between November 5, 2025, through February 4, 2026, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn. more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overwhelmingly positive statements regarding Coty’s growth and profitability prospects for fiscal year 2026 were false when made; (2) Coty’s growth in the beauty market was slowing, including underperformance in its Consumer Beauty segment; (3) The Company’s margins were being pressured by increased marketing expenditures; (4) Growth in Coty’s Prestige fragrance segment was decelerating; and (5) As a result, Defendants’ statements about Coty’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coty-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Coty shares between November 5, 2025, through February 4, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#COTY $COTY

E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC. (NYSE: ELF) -SECURITIES FRAUD CLASS ACTION SURVIVES MOTION TO DISMISS:

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) shareholders as key allegations in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint have survived a motion to dismiss. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares since prior to February 7, 2024, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/elf-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? Key allegations of a federal securities fraud class action complaint filed against e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) and certain of its Officers have survived a motion to dismiss. That complaint alleges that (i) Defendants had been concealing declining demand, particularly in its untracked channels like Ulta Beauty; (ii) ELF had ballooned its inventory to more than $200 million worth of product because it was not able to sell its goods at the rates it promised; and (iii) ELF had failed to produce successful innovations in the latter half of 2024, despite reassuring the market during that time frame that their innovations were spurring strong growth.

On February 4, 2026, a Federal Court determined that the underlying complaint, as to certain allegations, “plausibly alleges all elements of a securities fraud claim.”

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you have held e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares since prior to February 7, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/elf-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

#ELF #elfBeauty $ELF

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP. (NYSE: ITGR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ITGR $ITGR #IntegerHoldings

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. (NYSE: MOH) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose: (1) material, adverse facts concerning Molina Healthcare's "medical cost trend assumptions"; (2) that Molina Healthcare was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend"; (3) that Molina Healthcare's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services"; and (4) as a result, Molina Healthcare's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), shares prior to February 5, 2025 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/molina-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MOH #Molina #MOH

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com