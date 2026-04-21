LPL Welcomes Courtney Walker to Spring Line Wealth Partners

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Courtney Walker, CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform, aligned with Spring Line Wealth Partners, an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. She reported serving $180 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins from J.P. Morgan.

Walker brings more than 20 years of industry experience and a planning-first approach to wealth management, serving individuals and families with a particular focus on multigenerational relationships. She is known for helping clients navigate complex financial decisions by breaking down investment concepts into clear, understandable strategies, ensuring clients understand not just what they are doing, but why.

Throughout her career, Walker has built longstanding relationships with families, often working with multiple generations and guiding younger investors as they begin their financial journeys. She is also frequently sought out by women looking for a trusted advisor who brings a different perspective to financial planning, along with a strong emphasis on education, collaboration and long-term partnership.

“Everything I do starts with planning and relationships,” said Walker. “I want my clients to understand the full picture of their finances and feel confident in the decisions we’re making together. That foundation allows us to build strategies that align with their goals, values and lives.”

Why Courtney Walker Chose LPL and Spring Line Wealth Partners

Walker selected LPL for its independence, flexibility and access to a broad range of non-proprietary investment solutions that allow her to better serve clients through every stage of life.

“I started my career with LPL, so coming back really feels like a full circle experience,” Walker said. “The ability to offer a wide range of non-proprietary products, combined with the independence to build a practice that will support both my clients and my long-term career goals, made LPL the right choice. It gives me the flexibility to grow with my clients over the next 15 to 20 years while continuing to deliver advice that’s in their best interest.”

“We’re excited to welcome Courtney to Spring Line Wealth,” said Alex Groth, founder and senior wealth advisor at Spring Line Wealth Partners. “Her planning-first mindset, deep commitment to relationships and ability to guide clients through every stage of life align perfectly with our firm’s values. Courtney brings a wealth of experience and perspective, and we’re thrilled to support her as she continues building on the strong career she’s created.”

Chief Growth Officer Marc Cohen, said, “We’re excited to welcome Courtney back to LPL. Her emphasis on comprehensive planning, multigenerational relationships and client education reflects the type of advisor LPL is built to support. We look forward to supporting Courtney and the Spring Line team as she continues to deliver meaningful, client-centric advice.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Spring Line Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



Tracking #1087116