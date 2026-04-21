Multitude AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

21. Apr 2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Quarterly report and quarterly/interim statement

Date of disclosure: 21.05.2026

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