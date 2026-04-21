Sapphire Technologies Publishes White Paper Detailing How Fuel Gas Pressure Recovery Increases Power and Cooling Output in Data Center Energy Systems

CYPRESS, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapphire Technologies, a leading manufacturer of pressure energy recovery solutions, today published a new white paper detailing how data centers and other large-scale facilities can capture additional power and cooling value from existing natural gas infrastructure through fuel gas pressure recovery.

As electricity demand accelerates alongside AI and digital infrastructure growth, data center developers are increasingly evaluating natural gas generation as a practical way to bring capacity online faster. Sapphire’s report focuses on a critical but often overlooked opportunity within those energy systems: recovering excess pressure from the natural gas supply before it reaches on-site generation equipment.

The analysis examines the technical specifications of common natural gas-fired turbines, reciprocating engines, and fuel cells being considered for data center power applications, and demonstrates how upstream pressure recovery can improve the performance of these systems. By integrating a turboexpander ahead of the prime mover, operators can generate incremental electricity while also producing a low-temperature fluid that can be used in facility heat exchange processes.

Key findings from the white paper include:

Recovering pressure energy upstream of gas-fired generation equipment can increase nameplate output by up to 1%, depending on the prime mover and operating conditions.

The cooling created during expansion can be integrated into facility heat exchange processes, with FreeSpin® capable of operating down to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

When power recovery and cooling are combined, turboexpanders can improve the total energy output of a natural gas-fired facility by up to 2%.



The opportunity is particularly relevant for data centers, where operators are under pressure to move quickly, secure reliable power, and manage growing cooling loads. Rather than relying only on new generation buildout, the report outlines how operators can get more out of the fuel delivery infrastructure already being specified for behind-the-meter generation.



“Data center operators are actively deploying engines, turbines, and fuel cells to close near-term power gaps, but the fuel path into those systems has not received enough attention,” said Freddie Sarhan, CEO of Sapphire Technologies. “This white paper underscores why developers should be evaluating turboexpander solutions in conjunction with their prime movers. At a hyperscale campus, a two percent efficiency gain can translate into tens of millions of dollars in annual operating savings. That improves total system efficiency, lowers cost, and helps operators get more value from infrastructure already being deployed.”

The report also highlights the broader relevance of integrated power and cooling strategies as data center operators seek practical ways to improve efficiency. Many facilities now face a dual challenge: securing enough power to support compute growth while also addressing the cooling burden that comes with higher-density deployments. Fuel gas pressure recovery addresses both by turning an existing process requirement into an additional source of electricity and thermal value.

As natural gas plays a larger role in near-term and bridging power strategies for data centers, especially as developers navigate long utility interconnection timelines and rising demand for behind-the-meter solutions, Sapphire believes fuel gas pressure recovery offers a practical way to improve system performance without additional fuel input. The white paper reflects the company’s broader focus on helping digital and industrial infrastructure operators uncover new efficiencies at the intersection of gas infrastructure, power generation, and cooling. For more information and to download the white paper, visit: https://www.sapphiretechnologies.com/resource-library/fuel-gas-pressure-recovery---industrial-power-generation-solutions

About Sapphire Technologies

Sapphire Technologies develops and manufactures modular power generation and cooling solutions for data centers, gas infrastructure, and utilities. Since 2021, Sapphire’s FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpanders have been deployed in the energy sector to deliver reliable, clean generation. Scalable from kilowatt- to megawatt-class installations, Sapphire’s systems help infrastructure owners rapidly add new power and cooling capacity, improve operational efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and lower electricity costs while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information, visit www.sapphiretechnologies.com.

Media Contact:

Lara Schembri, Account Manager, Kite Hill for Sapphire Technologies

lara@kitehillpr.com