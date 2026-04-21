Paylocity Launches Elevate Solutions to Help HR and Payroll Teams Scale More Efficiently 

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity, a leading provider of HCM, Finance, and IT solutions, today announced Paylocity Elevate Solutions, a set of new offerings that combine Paylocity’s unified platform with dedicated teams, bringing deep operational expertise to manage critical HR and payroll work on behalf of clients. Designed to reduce administrative burden for its clients, Elevate Solutions extends internal team capacity across implementation and ongoing payroll and HR operations—freeing organizations to focus on strategic priorities as they grow.

As organizations grow, payroll and HR teams are being asked to support more complexity with fewer resources. Elevate Solutions are designed to scale with clients by extending Paylocity's unified platform together with dedicated payroll and HR experts who will handle that work directly for clients—giving teams access to deeper support to align with their evolving needs, without adding headcount or changing how they operate.

“Early on with Elevate Solutions, we felt immediate relief and gained time back to focus on running our business,” said Mystie Fletcher, Practice Manager at Grossman Wellness Center. “Having an in-house team supporting our HR and payroll operations gives us confidence as we scale. Anytime I have a question for Paylocity I am confident they do the research and bring back clear answers and resolutions. They really feel like they’re part of our team.”

“We’re excited to bring our experience serving roughly 42,000 payroll and HCM clients on our platform through every stage of growth to an even higher level of partnership,” said Toby Williams, President and CEO of Paylocity. “Elevate Solutions reflects that experience by combining our payroll and HR platform with deep, hands‑on operational expertise with full payroll and HR administrative support—giving clients a scalable way to grow without adding staff and giving payroll and HR leaders the capacity to focus on the most strategic parts of their job.”

Elevate Solutions delivers expert-led execution across implementation and ongoing payroll and HR operations:

Elevate Implementation : Paylocity manages time-intensive setup activities, including data validation and dual maintenance, to support smoother go-lives with less disruption.

: Paylocity manages time-intensive setup activities, including data validation and dual maintenance, to support smoother go-lives with less disruption. Elevate Payroll : Paylocity administers payroll processes on behalf of clients, helping reduce effort, improve accuracy, and minimize risk.

: Paylocity administers payroll processes on behalf of clients, helping reduce effort, improve accuracy, and minimize risk. Elevate HR: Paylocity provides ongoing HR operational support, including HR administration, data audits, compliance guidance, policy development, and best-practice recommendations.





Paylocity Elevate Solutions is available now. Go here for more information.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of HCM, Finance, and IT software solutions. Paylocity offers one unified, easy‑to‑use platform that helps businesses across HR, Finance, and IT streamline operations, manage spend and talent, and build culture and connection—with AI embedded directly into everyday workflows to save time, reduce manual effort, and support better decisions. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

CONTACT:

Nicole Andergard Reddy

nreddy@paylocity.com

503-855-7385