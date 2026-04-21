Subtext Unveils Significant SMS Platform Expansion, Giving Clients Greater Control Over Audience Management and Activation, Revenue Growth, and Campaign Customization

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an award-winning texting platform that connects media companies, brands, artists, and creators to their audiences, today announced a significant expansion of its SMS platform. The release includes Audience Groups and Audience Imports, two new features designed to give clients greater control over how they manage and activate their audiences, A/B testing to help clients optimize content with data driven insights, and updates to its API and Webhooks capabilities, enabling teams to build, customize, and scale SMS experiences that drive deeper audience engagement and revenue growth.

The new platform capabilities reflect a growing need among publishers, brands, artists and creators to own their audiences directly. As AI rewrites the rules of search and discovery, social algorithms grow more opaque, and email inboxes overflow, every channel these organizations depend on is now controlled by someone else, but SMS is the exception. With a 98% open rate and 95% of messages opened within three minutes , SMS delivers a direct, unfiltered line to audiences that no platform can touch, where messages land, relationships deepen, and conversions follow.



"SMS is one of the last places where communication is still direct and unfiltered,” said Mike Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of Subtext. "This release gives our clients more powerful, data-driven tools to engage, activate, and monetize their audiences in ways no other channel can match."

Introducing Subtext SMS Platform Expansion

Audience Groups

Audience Groups are saved, reusable audiences that let hosts mix and match subscriber attributes, like tags, location, join timing, and reply-based engagement, to consistently target the audiences that matter most. Before Audience Groups, ad-hoc segmentation created inconsistency across sends and teams, high-value audiences were rebuilt manually for every campaign, and teams lacked a shared, reliable definition of key audience segments. This made performance difficult to analyze at the audience level. Now clients can activate Audience Groups and achieve richer segmentation and audience intelligence. The result is a shared, reliable and measurable foundation for audience strategy that scales with teams, compounds in value over time, and opens a more powerful path to sustainable revenue growth.

Audience Imports

Audience Imports is a new self-serve capability that gives Subtext clients more control over how they manage and activate their audiences within the platform. Clients can now upload subscriber lists directly into their campaigns, map columns to subscriber properties, tag subscribers, and review import results without leaving the campaign dashboard. By putting audience management directly in the hands of users, Subtext clients can activate existing audiences immediately without waiting on admin support, reducing operational friction and accelerating campaign launches. Because subscribers can be tagged during the import process, segmentation is ready from the moment a list enters the system, making targeting easier, campaign organization cleaner, and analytics tracking more reliable from day one.

A/B Testing

A/B testing helps clients optimize engagement with data-backed insights. This new feature allows users to send two versions of a broadcast message to randomized audience subsets, compare performance, and automatically deliver the winning version to remaining subscribers. This feature eliminates manual segmentation, reduces guesswork about what drives engagement, and gives clients a structured way to refine content before reaching their full audience or a new audience.

Subtext Expands API and Webhooks Capabilities for Custom SMS Experiences

Subtext’s new API and Webhooks features give clients powerful tools to build fully customized SMS experiences without managing carriers, compliance, or infrastructure.

Subtext API serves as a bridge between clients' existing business systems and Subtext campaigns. Whether connecting a website, CRM, or e-commerce platform, the API enables teams to automatically manage subscribers, send targeted messages, and surface valuable audience insights without manual effort.

serves as a bridge between clients' existing business systems and Subtext campaigns. Whether connecting a website, CRM, or e-commerce platform, the API enables teams to automatically manage subscribers, send targeted messages, and surface valuable audience insights without manual effort. Subtext Webhooks remove the manual work from monitoring campaigns. Operating as event-driven notifications, Webhooks automatically alert clients' systems the moment something happens, whether that's an inbound message, a new subscription, or an opt-out. The result is real-time workflow automation without the need to constantly check the dashboard.

Availability

Audience Imports and the Expanded API functionality is now available. Audience Groups and A/B Testing will be generally available later in Q2 2026.