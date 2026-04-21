HUMAN Security Gives Marketing and Commerce Teams a Window Into the AI-Driven Internet through Expanded Capabilities and Adobe Integration

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc. , the global leader in Agentic Trust, the emerging discipline that informs and governs how humans, bots, and AI agents operate online, announced today the expansion of Agentic Visibility within its Sightline Cyberfraud Defense platform. This extends its capabilities beyond security and fraud teams to now support marketing and commerce organizations with unprecedented visibility into how artificial intelligence is transforming digital engagement. To meet these teams where they already work, HUMAN, as an official Adobe technology partner, is delivering Agentic Visibility insights directly within Adobe Experience Platform and other leading analytics tools, making AI-driven traffic intelligence a native part of how they measure performance and drive decisions.

As consumer behavior shifts toward AI-powered search, assistants, and autonomous agents, organizations are facing a new challenge: understanding how AI systems are discovering, evaluating, and interacting with their digital assets. From AI crawlers and search agents to AI-influenced clicks and emerging agentic commerce flows, this activity is already reshaping traffic, engagement, and conversion—often without clear visibility in traditional analytics tools.

According to HUMAN’s 2026 State of AI Report , automation is growing eight times faster than human traffic, forcing organizations to move beyond bot mitigation toward a new trust layer that distinguishes beneficial AI agents from inauthentic activity. HUMAN’s Sightline Cyberfraud Defense solution, built to provide organizations with granular visibility into complex digital interactions across human and agent-driven environments, is now extending that visibility to marketing, commerce, and digital experience teams—empowering them to better understand and respond to the rapid rise of AI-driven interactions. The solution identifies agent activity, classifies agents by type and trust level, and distinguishes between human and agentic traffic—enabling organizations to gain visibility into agent journeys, protect brand signals, and adapt to evolving agentic AI engagement models that are reshaping customer behavior.

“To compete in the AI-driven internet, organizations first need visibility,” said John Searby, Chief Strategy Officer at HUMAN Security. “Marketing and commerce teams are being asked to adapt to a fundamental shift in how customers discover and interact with brands, but they lack the tools to see what’s actually happening. Sightline changes that. It gives teams a clear view of AI-driven activity so they can develop their policies, implement controls, and fully participate in the opportunities created by AI.”

Built on HUMAN’s Sightline Cyberfraud Defense, HUMAN now enables marketing and commerce teams to:

Measure AI-driven traffic and engagement across websites.

across websites. Differentiate between human, bot, and AI agent activity with a high-degree of precision.

with a high-degree of precision. Understand how AI systems access, interpret, and interact with digital content .

. Develop policies and controls to manage AI access: whether to allow, limit, block, or redirect activity.

to manage AI access: whether to allow, limit, block, or redirect activity. Optimize for AI-driven discovery and engagement , including emerging strategies such as LLM optimization, answer engine optimization (AEO), and agentic commerce.

, including emerging strategies such as LLM optimization, answer engine optimization (AEO), and agentic commerce. Gain visibility into agent-driven activity across key workflows such as product discovery, checkout, and loyalty programs.

Unlike traditional analytics platforms—which were designed for a human-centric web—HUMAN Sightline Cyberfraud Defense provides a purpose-built view into AI and automated activity. HUMAN’s platform leverages deep behavioral, technical, and network intelligence to classify interactions, assess trust, and provide actionable insights into both human and non-human engagement.

With this expansion, HUMAN is bridging the gap between security and growth teams, bringing a unified approach to understanding and managing digital engagement in an era where AI is rapidly redefining search, advertising, and commerce.

AI is transforming every corner of the internet. The question is whether you can see how it's transforming yours. Start a free trial to get a personalized Agentic Visibility Assessment and discover what your analytics tools are missing.

About HUMAN

HUMAN Security is the global leader in Agentic Trust, the emerging discipline that informs and governs how humans, bots, and AI agents operate online. For more than a decade, HUMAN has specialized in understanding and mitigating automated traffic risk at internet scale, protecting the world’s largest brands, advertising platforms, and commerce networks. Today, HUMAN helps enterprises, platforms, and digital ecosystems verify digital interactions and establish trust across the entire customer journey - from first ad impression to final transaction. Powered by one of the world’s largest behavioral signal networks, HUMAN analyzes over a quadrillion digital interactions each year to distinguish legitimate activity from fraud, abuse, and automated manipulation.

HUMAN delivers a unified trust layer for the agentic era — bridging security, marketing, and media with shared visibility, governance, and confidence in a world where humans and AI agents operate side by side. Learn more at humansecurity.com .

Contact information:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

press@humansecurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/808b1042-ede0-49bf-8e38-bac9acb2a999