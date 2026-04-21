White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $3.4 million, or $1.38 Per Diluted Share, for the First Quarter of 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.38 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.36 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $2.63 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

“Our first quarter results reflect strong growth and solid performance across the bank, a direct outcome of the genuine relationships we build with our customers and communities," said Gary Head, Chief Executive Officer. “Community banking is about earning trust over time through authentic customer service, and that mentality drives everything we do. Our bankers deliver thoughtful solutions that make a real difference in our customers’ lives and businesses. That client-first approach is what creates lasting value for our shareholders, and I am proud of what this team delivered to start the year.”

“Deposit growth continued to build traction this quarter, a direct result of embedding a deposit-gathering mindset throughout the organization,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Core deposits remain the foundation of our franchise, providing a stable, low-cost funding base that allows us to deliver the products and services our clients depend on. Additionally, we successfully completed a $25 million subordinated debt offering during the first quarter, further strengthening our capital position and providing flexibility to support continued growth.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 increased to $3.38 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $2.63 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest income increased 22.2% to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 12 basis points to 3.51% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.39% in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded a $505,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a $670,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025.

Net loans increased 14.4% to $1.290 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.128 billion at March 31, 2025.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.00% of total loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 0.04% a year ago.

Total deposits increased $228.4 million, or 19.0%, year-over-year, to $1.429 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.201 billion at March 31, 2025.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 67.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2026.

Tangible book value per common share increased 15.5% to $46.56 at March 31, 2026, compared to $40.33 a year ago.



Income Statement

The Company generated a return on average assets of 0.87% and a return on average equity of 11.63% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 1.14% and 15.21%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.79% and 10.64%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

“Net interest margin expanded compared to the same quarter last year, driven by our continued focus on balance sheet optimization and disciplined pricing,” said Brant Ward, President. “While margin contracted modestly from the prior quarter as recent Federal Reserve rate cuts began to work through our balance sheet, we are actively managing this trend through disciplined deposit pricing and asset mix.” NIM was 3.51% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and 3.39% in the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest income increased 22.2% to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Total interest income increased 16.4% to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $19.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily attributable to the increase in loans. Total interest expense increased to $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, from $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in deposit costs.

Noninterest income increased 18.0% to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in wealth management fee income.

Noninterest expense was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. Higher salaries and benefits expense, as well as an increase in professional services, contributed to the increase compared to the year ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 18.1% to $1.629 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.379 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased 6.9% compared to $1.524 billion at December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $90.2 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $48.4 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $174.6 million at March 31, 2026, an increase from $135.0 million at March 31, 2025.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 14.4% to $1.290 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.128 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased 3.4% compared to $1.247 billion at December 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased 19.0% to $1.429 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.201 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased 8.2% compared to $1.321 billion at December 31, 2025. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits increased 6.7% compared to March 31, 2025, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 11.5% compared to March 31, 2025.

FHLB advances decreased to $11.4 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $21.6 million at March 31, 2025, and $31.5 million at December 31, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $115.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $100.5 million at March 31, 2025, and $112.9 million at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased to $46.56 at March 31, 2026, compared to $40.33 at March 31, 2025, and $45.73 at December 31, 2025.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $505,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026. This is compared to a $200,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025, and a $670,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025.

There were $20,000 in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026. This compared to zero nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025, and $420,000 in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025. Nonperforming loans represented 0.00% of total loans at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, and 0.04% of total loans a year ago.

“Our loan portfolio continues to perform well, reflecting our deliberate approach to underwriting and the strength of the communities we serve. As loan growth accelerates, we are proactively building our allowance for credit losses to ensure we remain well-reserved — a deliberate step as we prudently expand our balance sheet,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $15.2 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to $14.7 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, and $13.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2025.

Net loan charge-offs were $23,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $26,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $137,000 in the first quarter of 2025.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.01%, a Tier 1 ratio of 11.76%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.65% for the Bank at March 31, 2026.

On February 27, 2026, the Company announced that it has completed the private placement of $25.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due February 29, 2036 to certain qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors. The Company used the net proceeds from the private placement to refinance its existing subordinated debt and to support strategic growth opportunities.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $451,000 in February 2026, with an average of 66 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $453,000, with an average of 60 days on the market.

Source:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer

479-684-3754





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026

2025

2025

INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 20,982,168 $ 21,536,011 $ 18,315,006 Investment securities 1,591,936 1,574,863 1,258,571 Federal funds sold and other 485,619 284,891 232,978 Total interest income 23,059,723 23,395,765 19,806,555 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,285,778 9,325,727 8,312,455 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 190,477 204,268 393,057 Notes payable 612,121 470,512 475,425 Federal funds purchased and other 6 2,212 13,022 Total interest expense 10,088,382 10,002,719 9,193,959 NET INTEREST INCOME 12,971,341 13,393,046 10,612,596 Provision for credit losses 505,000 200,000 670,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,466,341 13,193,046 9,942,596 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 176,430 179,774 171,186 Wealth management fee income 1,202,766 1,199,503 1,017,829 Secondary market fee income 285,455 324,285 128,824 Bank owned-life insurance income 81,262 82,587 80,603 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - - - Other 546,792 560,099 544,141 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,292,705 2,346,248 1,942,583 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 6,200,928 5,620,051 4,931,692 Occupancy and equipment 1,281,006 1,306,985 1,145,101 Data processing 889,050 915,249 858,115 Marketing and business development 524,307 513,576 397,137 Professional services 864,886 1,045,923 650,708 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,036 53,037 53,036 Other 569,599 505,758 393,498 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,382,812 9,960,579 8,429,287 Income before income taxes 4,376,234 5,578,715 3,455,892 Income tax provision 991,497 1,216,375 826,085 NET INCOME $ 3,384,737 $ 4,362,340 $ 2,629,807 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.79 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.78 $ 1.07





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,195,055 $ 46,969,073 $ 48,360,156 Investment securities 174,615,913 157,738,608 134,968,153 Loans held for sale 3,952,595 3,221,787 874,009 Loans 1,305,543,802 1,262,121,456 1,141,369,199 Allowance for credit losses (15,247,761 ) (14,690,712 ) (13,347,855 ) Net loans 1,290,296,041 1,247,430,744 1,128,021,344 Premises and equipment, net 36,384,276 36,812,612 35,647,835 Foreclosed assets held for sale - - 310,406 Accrued interest receivable 6,434,265 6,330,619 6,629,881 Bank owned life insurance 10,189,916 10,108,654 9,859,911 Deferred income taxes 4,701,648 3,683,813 4,220,559 Other investments 7,935,740 7,490,627 6,782,614 Intangible assets, net 1,538,058 1,591,094 1,750,204 Other assets 2,373,992 2,330,000 1,825,830 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,628,617,499 $ 1,523,707,631 $ 1,379,250,902 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 246,927,802 $ 225,847,719 $ 231,331,391 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 509,382,361 458,066,985 456,733,576 Time deposits 672,997,594 637,511,024 512,882,444 Total deposits 1,429,307,757 1,321,425,728 1,200,947,411 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 11,444,856 31,491,013 21,593,143 Notes payable 39,348,707 25,928,481 26,141,832 Operating lease liability 21,205,530 21,439,054 20,029,714 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,403,000 1,478,000 1,478,000 Accrued interest payable 2,950,381 2,956,460 2,731,699 Other liabilities 7,961,332 6,074,356 5,798,159 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,513,621,563 1,410,793,092 1,278,719,958 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24,783 24,757 24,882 Surplus 102,985,956 102,929,865 102,784,831 Retained earnings 18,072,910 14,688,173 4,714,375 Treasury stock, at cost (1,393,294 ) (1,385,465 ) (1,265,731 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,694,419 ) (3,342,791 ) (5,727,413 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 114,995,936 112,914,539 100,530,944 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,628,617,499 $ 1,523,707,631 $ 1,379,250,902





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 FOR THE PERIOD Net income $ 3,384,737 $ 4,362,340 $ 2,629,807 Net income before taxes 4,376,234 5,578,715 3,455,892 Dividends declared per share - - - PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets $ 1,628,617,499 $ 1,523,707,631 $ 1,379,250,902 Total investments 174,615,913 157,738,608 134,968,153 Total loans, net 1,290,296,041 1,247,430,744 1,128,021,344 Allowance for credit losses (15,247,761 ) (14,690,712 ) (13,347,855 ) Total deposits 1,429,307,757 1,321,425,728 1,200,947,411 Stockholders' equity 114,995,936 112,914,539 100,530,944 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.87 % 1.14 % 0.79 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.63 % 15.21 % 10.64 % Net loans/Deposits 90.27 % 94.40 % 93.93 % Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets 7.06 % 7.41 % 7.29 % Net loan losses/Total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Uninsured & unpledged deposits 25.46 % 25.12 % 31.00 % PER SHARE DATA Shares outstanding 2,436,754 2,434,215 2,449,317 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,434,356 2,433,987 2,446,747 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,453,506 2,450,076 2,451,161 Basic earnings $ 1.39 $ 1.79 $ 1.07 Diluted earnings 1.38 1.78 1.07 Book value 47.19 46.39 41.04 Tangible book value 46.56 45.73 40.33 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ 22,951 $ 26,116 $ 136,970 Classified assets 531,400 33,984 853,745 Nonperforming loans 19,540 - 419,985 Nonperforming assets 19,540 - 730,391 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.03 % Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.17 %



