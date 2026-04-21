Acsense and Carahsoft Partner to Bring IAM Resilience to Government Agencies

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. and RESTON, Va., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acsense , the IAM Resilience Platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Acsense’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s enterprise IAM Resilience Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) contracts.

“Federal agencies are deploying AI agents at scale, and every one of those agents carries an identity, credentials and permissions inside the IAM environment,” said Muli Motola, CEO and Co-Founder of Acsense. “When AI touches identity infrastructure, intentionally or not, the blast radius of a failure is exponentially larger and faster than anything a human operator could cause. Partnering with Carahsoft gives us the reach to bring IAM Resilience to Federal agencies on the front lines of this new identity risk landscape, helping them protect, recover and gain control of their IAM environments no matter the source of disruption. Together, we can help Government organizations fulfill Zero Trust mandates, satisfy FISMA and NIST requirements and prove recovery readiness to auditors, not as a promise, but as auditable evidence.”

As Federal agencies accelerate Zero Trust transformation under OMB Memorandum M-22-09 and CISA guidance, identity and access management has become a foundational security layer and a critical single point of failure. While identity providers are responsible for platform availability, Federal agencies remain fully responsible for the integrity, configuration and recoverability of their own IAM tenant.

Configuration errors, unauthorized changes, ransomware attacks and insider errors can instantly disrupt authentication and block access to mission-critical systems, even when the underlying identity provider remains fully operational.

Acsense addresses this gap with a purpose-built IAM Resilience Platform designed for enterprise and Government environments. The platform delivers:

Continuous identity state protection with immutable, time-sequenced records of all IAM changes.

Dependency-aware recovery within defined Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO) targets.

Automated disaster recovery drills that continuously validate recovery readiness.

Comprehensive historical investigation of identity changes and incidents through its Time Machine capability.

Audit-ready proof of control: evidence of recovery testing, configuration integrity and time-based entitlement records that support FISMA, NIST SP 800-53 and other compliance frameworks.





By treating identity configuration and state as critical, recoverable infrastructure, Acsense enables Federal agencies to rapidly restore authentication services and demonstrate operational readiness when it matters most.

“As Federal agencies expand AI adoption and address the identity security implications of agentic AI, IAM resilience has become a mission-critical priority,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Acsense’s purpose-built platform safeguards, restores and validates control of IAM environments as the threat landscape evolves and identity attack surfaces expand. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Acsense to deliver its advanced IAM capabilities to Public Sector agencies.”

Acsense’s IAM Resilience Platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and TIPS Contract #220105. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Acsense@carahsoft.com; or visit acsense.com to request a demo and learn how Acsense helps Federal agencies achieve IAM Resilience in an agentic AI environment. Explore Acsense’s solutions here.

About Acsense

Acsense is the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Resilience Platform that enables enterprises to protect and recover their IAM tenant and identity configuration state. By providing continuous visibility, recovery readiness, and auditable proof of control, Acsense helps organizations meet RTO/RPO targets and maintain identity continuity beyond the identity provider’s scope.

For more information, visit acsense.com

Contact

Ryan Basayne

(707) 815-8354

Ryan.Basayne@acsense.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com