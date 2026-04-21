World’s Fastest HIV Test added to the Together TakeMeHome Program for Free at Home HIV Self-Testing Across the United States

Partnership Highlights

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is partnering with the Together TakeMeHome program to support expanded access to HIV self-testing across the United States

Through the program, individuals in the U.S. can request free HIV self-tests that are mailed directly to their home, allowing them to test privately

The INSTI® HIV Self Test will be included in the program’s national distribution of rapid self-tests

At-home testing programs help reach individuals who may face barriers to traditional healthcare settings, including stigma, geography, or scheduling

The World’s Fastest HIV Test: The INSTI® HIV Self Test provides results in 60 seconds or less, helping individuals learn their status quickly and privately



Bringing HIV Self-Testing Directly to People

RICHMOND, British Columbia, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. (bioLytical), a Canadian developer of rapid diagnostic tests, announced a partnership with the Together TakeMeHome program. This CDC-funded national initiative provides free HIV self-tests by mail to individuals across the United States.

Through the program, individuals can request HIV self-tests online and receive them in discreet packaging, allowing them to test privately at home. More information about the program, including how to request a test, is available at together.takemehome.org/

The Together TakeMeHome program is designed to reduce barriers to HIV testing by offering a convenient and accessible way for individuals to learn their status outside of traditional healthcare settings. By enabling people to order self-tests online and receive them by mail, the program helps reach individuals who may not otherwise get tested, supporting earlier diagnosis and connection to care.

As part of the collaboration, the INSTI® HIV Self Test will be distributed through the program, supporting expanded access to rapid HIV self-testing across the United States.

“We are pleased to support the Together TakeMeHome program and its efforts to expand access to HIV self-testing across the United States,” said David Weaver, VP Commercial at bioLytical Laboratories. “Making testing easier to access helps meet people where they are, so more individuals can know their status and take the next step toward care, on their own terms.”

Making Testing Easier to Access

At-home testing programs are an important component of HIV prevention strategies. By allowing individuals to test privately and conveniently, these programs help reach people who may not access traditional healthcare settings due to stigma, geographic barriers, or scheduling constraints.

The INSTI® HIV Self Test provides results in 60 seconds or less, supporting timely screening, encouraging follow-up care when needed, and helping individuals take the next step after testing.

Partnership Perspective

“Together TakeMeHome is excited to add the INSTI® HIV Self Test to our program, increasing options for free mailed HIV self-testing for all U.S. residents,” said Dr. Travis Sanchez, the Together TakeMeHome Executive Director with Emory University. “We anticipate high interest among our program participants and look forward to our ongoing collaboration with bioLytical to evaluate uptake and use of these new HIV self-tests.”

Supporting Public Health Efforts

Expanding access to HIV testing remains a key component of efforts to reduce new infections and improve health outcomes. Programs that deliver self-test kits directly to individuals help reach communities that face barriers to traditional testing services.

In Canada, the INSTI® HIV Self Test has been used through community outreach programs and public health initiatives aimed at increasing access to HIV screening. Since it received Health Canada authorization for use in 2020, the INSTI® HIV Self Test has been made available to all organizations directly from bioLytical at a reduced wholesale price intended to support greater access to testing. “We are happy to work with all organizations that promote testing,” said David Weaver. These efforts reflect a broader shift toward making testing more accessible and encouraging individuals to learn their HIV status.

About bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing rapid medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI® technology platform and iStatis lateral flow line. By delivering accurate, real-time results, INSTI® and iStatis generate meaningful outcomes for medical professionals, patients, and public health organizations worldwide, making bioLytical a key partner in tackling some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75685099-6350-45fb-b96d-e7dea96bbf55