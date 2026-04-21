Eagleview Launches Eagleview Horizon: The Agentic AI Engine Powered by 25+ Years of Verified Property Intelligence

Rochester, NY, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, the only company whose fleet of 100 aircraft has spent over two decades imaging nearly every property in America, today announced the launch of Eagleview HorizonTM, an agentic geospatial intelligence (GeoAI) engine. Eagleview Horizon leverages the company's unparalleled property data and aerial imagery platform, Eagleview OneTM, to supercharge the capacity for construction, insurance, government, infrastructure, and property management firms looking to solve real world challenges. Further, Eagleview Horizon’s agent-to-agent capabilities enable external AI systems to directly integrate Eagleview’s comprehensive analyses and geospatial data. Eagleview Horizon represents an entirely new interface that allows customers to leverage AI agents to explore properties and structures, identify and implement solutions today, and find tomorrow’s opportunities.



"We've spent more than twenty years building the most comprehensive property dataset in the country. Eagleview Horizon is transformative; it leverages our proprietary imagery and property intelligence at a scale we know no competitor can replicate," said Piers Dormeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Eagleview. "Eagleview Horizon represents unrivaled advancement in a geospatial intelligence engine. It helps power more trusted decisions. And, because every answer traces back to verified data built on our industry-leading, high-resolution imagery, Eagleview Horizon can be trusted with every business decision that matters."



How This Impacts Core Industries



With Eagleview Horizon,

Roofing contractors can request a color-coded canvassing map of every roof over 15 years old within two miles of last night's hailstorm, filtered by roof type, roof area, roof age, and roof condition.

Insurance claims managers can now ask which properties in a storm-affected region should be inspected first, ranked by damage likelihood and claim severity.

Property managers can identify which assets in a 50,000-unit portfolio are approaching maintenance risk and can prioritize and schedule maintenance and repairs.

Residential solar installers can enhance their sales effectiveness by leveraging Eagleview Horizon as a virtual geospatial analyst to help improve solar site prospecting, enhance lead qualification and enrichment, and prioritize prospect outreach.

Government assessors and planners will be able to utilize Eagleview Horizon to predict areas that might be more severely impacted by weather, growth, or complex logistical challenges.

Commercial roofers will more easily pinpoint structural changes, more safely and efficiently complete annual inspections, and more quickly and confidently identify prospective projects.

Infrastructure managers will better manage their assets by analyzing and reviewing changes over time to more effectively identify and manage needed maintenance or upgrades.

GIS professionals will accelerate their interactions with geospatial intelligence to perform more sophisticated and comprehensive analyses.

Users with non-technical backgrounds will also be able to take advantage of geospatial analyses due to the democratizing power of GeoAI.

Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) professionals will search parcel characteristics at scale across geographic areas to optimize site selection, even screening for historical weather impact or intersection with flood zones.

Landscapers and other home services firms will be better able to prospect for new customers, more rapidly and accurately deliver project estimates, and better identify and conduct ongoing maintenance.

Eagleview Horizon includes multiple Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations and more than 20 tools enabling agentic workflows that span property identification, filtering, scoring, and export in a single session. Unlike generic AI platforms, Eagleview Horizon is designed to identify opportunities users didn't know to look for. The proprietary aerial imagery and property intelligence found in Eagleview One are fused with curated and trusted external data sources, and customer-owned datasets into a single agentic experience.



The platform is designed to empower industries that collectively represent more than $1 trillion in annual US economic activity:

Property and casualty insurance, where US direct premiums crossed $1.05 trillion in 2024 and where homeowners’ insurance losses surged more than 30% in the first half of 2025 alone as catastrophic weather events accelerated.

Roofing and construction, a $28 billion US market served by more than 100,000 contractors, the overwhelming majority of whom currently rely on manual workflows to identify storm-damaged leads.

Property management, a $120 billion global industry overseeing more than 45 million rental units, where the median occupied home is now over 41 years old.

Government and tax assessment, where $797 billion in property tax revenue depends on assessment accuracy that aerial change detection can materially improve.

Eagleview Horizon combines both superior geospatial AI agents and extensive property intelligence derived from the company’s proprietary imagery library. The company generates aerial imagery that is among the highest-resolution available for North American properties with verified measurements, property intelligence, and machine learning-generated condition signals now available. Change detection across the entire country will be available in the model shortly.



"Eagleview Horizon is not just a natural language-based search engine. It is a powerful agentic partner transforming how our customers will be able to work with geospatial intelligence all along their workflows," said Tripp Cox, Chief Technology Officer of Eagleview. "And as a result, Eagleview Horizon delivers high-confidence operational efficiency and improved business outcomes. These are real results based on accurate and verified data and actual property intelligence."



Bert Hess, CEO of Florida Roofing and Gutters, shared, "Identifying prospects for roofing projects used to take hours and required bouncing between three or four different tools and technology platforms. Eagleview Horizon does this in one place and does it better. It delivers those qualified prospects in just a few minutes. The targeting and time-saving capabilities are a game-changer for more effective canvassing."



Availability and Access



On June 1st, Eagleview Horizon will be available by invitation only through Eagleview One, the company's unified customer-facing platform at www.eagleview.com/eagleview-one. Interested parties should visit www.eagleview.com/horizon for more information and to join the waitlist for early access.



About Eagleview



Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 96 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

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