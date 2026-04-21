Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Phoenix Education Partners, Inc., (“Phoenix Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: PXED) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/phoenix-education-partners-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The University of Phoenix’s valuation of institutional security and trust plummeted following a January 3, 2026, confirmation regarding a catastrophic failure of its digital infrastructure. This sharp contraction in institutional reputation was triggered by the disclosure of a major data breach that had remained undetected or undisclosed for several months. The primary driver of the fallout was the revelation that the security compromise, which occurred in August 2025, involved the "sensitive information" of a massive cohort of individuals.

Specifically, the institution announced that the breach affected "nearly 3.5 million people," a figure that underscores the vast scale of the exposure. The decline in public and stakeholder confidence was further exacerbated by the nature of the data involved and the delayed timeline of the confirmation. The revelation that millions of current and former students, staff, or affiliates had their private records compromised led to an immediate loss of trust and heightened concerns regarding the long-term legal and regulatory implications for the university. As the market and the public adjusted to the magnitude of the "August 2025" event, the institution faced a rapid erosion of its standing within the higher education sector.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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