MoneyFlare Launches an Automated AI Trading Bot to Make Smart Investing Easier in 2026

New York, NY, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare today announced the launch of its new automated AI trading bot, designed to make smart investing easier for users who want a simpler, more structured way to participate in fast-moving markets. The company says the product is built for investors who are increasingly interested in automation, but do not want to spend hours configuring strategies, monitoring every move, or navigating overly technical platforms.





How to Start With MoneyFlare’s Automated AI Trading Bot

Getting started with MoneyFlare is designed to be straightforward:

Create an account

Users can register quickly and access a simplified AI-powered trading system without complex manual setup. Choose an AI trading plan

MoneyFlare says users can select from fully automated trading plans built around a managed experience. Activate the system and monitor progress

According to the company, the platform combines market analysis, strategy execution, and risk management in one workflow while users track updates in real time. MoneyFlare also notes that performance may vary depending on market conditions and user decisions, and results are not guaranteed.

MoneyFlare’s timing reflects a bigger shift in investing. In March, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said the AI boom could widen the wealth gap unless more individuals are able to share in market gains, arguing that AI is a long-term force but that participation still matters. That message speaks directly to the appeal of a more accessible automated AI trading bot: investors are not just looking for advanced technology now, they are looking for practical ways to benefit from it.

Institutional behavior is also moving in the same direction. Reuters reported in March that Norway’s sovereign wealth fund — the world’s largest, with about $2.1 trillion in assets — is moving toward allowing some investment decisions to be made by AI under human supervision in the future, while already using AI to improve trading timing and reduce costs. That does not mean everyday investors need institutional-scale systems, but it does show that AI-assisted investing is becoming a serious operational tool, not just a marketing phrase.

The market is also seeing new products built entirely around AI-led investment logic. Reuters reported in February that Israeli fund manager FINQ launched two U.S. ETFs managed solely by artificial intelligence, with the system continuously analyzing and ranking all 500 stocks in the S&P 500. The launch was notable because it moved beyond AI as a research assistant and toward AI as the engine of portfolio decisions, reinforcing the idea that automated investing is entering a more mature phase in 2026.

At the same time, smarter investing is coming with higher expectations around trust and investor protection. IOSCO’s 2026 Work Program says digital trading and social media continue to reshape retail financial markets, while its investor-protection work focuses on fraud, excessive risk, and misinformation. IOSCO also launched a new alerts portal this month to help users identify unauthorized firms and investment warnings across jurisdictions. That backdrop makes clarity, risk controls, and realistic product positioning more important for any company offering AI-based investing tools.

MoneyFlare says its answer is simplicity backed by structure. On its official website, the company describes its system as a fully automated AI trading experience with quantitative models, real-time monitoring, exposure controls, and professional oversight designed to reduce manual errors and support more disciplined execution. For users who want smart investing to feel easier rather than more complicated, MoneyFlare is inviting new users to register and explore its latest automated AI trading bot in 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.