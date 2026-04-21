Onramp Launches Onramp Finance, a Unified Money Platform Built for Long-Term Wealth with Up to 5% on Cash Management





AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From cash accounts with Onramp-funded rewards earning up to 5% to low-cost bitcoin brokerage in all 50 states, bitcoin IRAs, direct gold access, and spending cards, Onramp Finance unifies the modern money stack into one platform.

Onramp , today, launched Onramp Finance , a single platform that brings together cash management and long-term asset ownership. Combining cash accounts with Onramp-funded rewards up to 5%, cards with cash back, low-cost bitcoin brokerage in all 50 states, bitcoin IRAs, and direct gold access, Onramp Finance is built for individuals and families who treat wealth as a multi-decade discipline.

Built on Timeless Principles

"Sound financial planning has always rested on a few simple ideas. Live on less than you make. Put the rest into things that hold their value. Pass them on intelligently. None of that is new," said Michael Tanguma, CEO of Onramp. "What is new is that the average person can finally do all of it in one place, using instruments that were either unavailable or unaffordable a decade ago. Onramp Finance is the platform we built for the people who take this seriously."

The principles that build generational wealth have not changed in a hundred years. Earn rewards with Onramp on the cash you manage. Spend without leaking value to fees and fine print. Accumulate hard assets that preserve purchasing power across decades. Secure them in structures that provide long-term ownership assurances. Plan for the next generation with confidence and peace of mind.

These ideas are simple, but the financial system has made them hard to act upon. Savings accounts don't keep pace with inflation. Currency debasement has required everyone to become a professional investor, taking on risk just to preserve what they already have. Planning across generations means navigating a patchwork of asset classes, advisors, and tax structures.

What’s changing now is the toolkit. For the first time, individuals and families can apply these principles inside a single platform, using the best version of every tool. They can access virtual USD accounts powered by Bridge, with up to 5% rewards funded by Onramp. Direct ownership of Bitcoin at the lowest available cost. Direct gold ownership alongside bitcoin. Tax-advantaged retirement structures. All in one account.

What Onramp Finance Does

Onramp Finance is one platform organised around earning, spending, and accumulating.

Earn. Hold cash and earn up to 5% in rewards from Onramp. Working capital does its job while clients decide what to do with it.

Spend. A card that returns up to 1.5% cash back on every purchase. Cash back lands in the same account, where it can keep earning or move into a hard asset position.

Accumulate. Low-cost bitcoin brokerage in all 50 states. Direct gold ownership alongside bitcoin. Easily convert dollars into hard assets whenever the holder is ready. A bitcoin IRA brings tax-advantaged accumulation into the same account.

The platform is one continuous experience. A paycheck deposits and immediately qualifies for Onramp rewards. Card swipes earn cash back. Dollars move into bitcoin and gold on the holder's timeline. Hard assets accumulate inside one platform, within one relationship.

Why Onramp

Onramp has served individuals, families, advisors, and institutions across long-term bitcoin custody, financial planning, and advisory relationships since 2023. The company has spent years earning the trust of clients who think about wealth in decades, not quarters. That foundation is what makes Onramp Finance possible. The hardest part of building a platform around hard assets is being the firm that holds them properly and helps clients plan around them. Onramp already does that work. That work runs on Multi-Institution Custody, held across Onramp, BitGo, Coinbase, Coincover, and Tetra, and insured by Lloyd's of London.

For existing clients, Onramp Finance consolidates the rest of their financial life with the firm they already trust with their long-term holdings. For new clients, Onramp Finance is the first platform where conservative principles, modern instruments, and institutional-grade custody live in one place. It is also the entry point to the deeper Onramp relationship that includes long-term custody, financial planning, and inheritance planning as holdings grow.

"We are building for the people who want to do this right," Tanguma said. "Earn with Onramp. Buy sound assets at the best price. Hold them properly. Plan for the people who come after you. That is the work. Onramp Finance is the place to do it."

Nothing scattered. Nothing speculative. Nothing fragile.

The Genesis Program

Alongside the launch, Onramp is opening the Genesis Program, a founding cohort of 210 members. The number is deliberate. 21 million total bitcoin supply. 210 founding members. 21,000 sats are deposited into every Genesis account upon activation.

Genesis members receive classification at the highest program tier, one year of a no-fee Multi-Institution Custody vault (after a deposit of at least 2 BTC), a signed copy of Gradually, Then Suddenly by Parker Lewis, a numbered welcome pack, direct access to the CEO for 90 days, and permanent access to a private Genesis channel for product feedback and early access.

One qualifying action: sign up and execute a trade of $100 or more within 30 days. Numbers are assigned in the order in which trades are executed. When all 210 are claimed, Genesis closes permanently.

Visit onrampbitcoin.com/finance to learn more and claim a Genesis spot.

About Onramp

Onramp is a financial platform for people who think about wealth in decades. Onramp Finance brings cash, card, brokerage, retirement, and direct ownership of bitcoin and gold into one account, built around timeless principles of sound money and long-term planning.

Contact

Founder

Phil

21M Communications

phil@21mcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cb3edff-515d-4701-9d4d-79a9c404d837