nuVizz Holding Seeds AI-First Logistics Venture to Extend Platform Intelligence Across Enterprise Operations

ATLANTA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a leading provider of last-mile transportation management solutions, today announced that its parent company, nuVizz Holding, LLC, has made a significant seed investment in a new stealth AI-first logistics platform company. The new entity will operate independently under nuVizz Holding while working in close partnership with nuVizz to develop customized AI solutions for enterprise logistics customers.

The investment addresses a persistent gap in enterprise software: The distance between what a platform delivers out of the box and what a specific customer's operation actually requires. nuVizz has embedded AI and machine learning into its last-mile TMS for more than a decade. The new venture extends that intelligence further, building purpose-built solutions that connect nuVizz platform data, APIs, and workflows with customers' external systems and data sources to surface value that standard platform configurations cannot reach.

"This is not about getting on the AI bandwagon," said Guru Rao, CEO, nuVizz. "AI and ML have been a cornerstone of our platform for more than a decade. We want to ensure that our customers get the most value out of their investment in the nuVizz platform without the technology being a bottleneck."

The venture reflects a deliberate view of where AI creates enterprise value. Development speed and cost are falling. The scarce resource is now context as understanding the exact business problem, knowing how the data fits together, and deploying solutions that scale is of utmost importance. The new AI platform investment expands nuVizz’s development layer, accelerating the path from identified problem to working solution.

"Advancements in AI will continue to make development easier," Rao said. "But the real value of any technology, including AI, comes only from having a context-aware, trusted, and scalable solution in place. With our new investment and initiative, we will be able to bring the best of our platform capabilities coupled with the ability to create agile new solutions to our customers."

The venture will focus on use cases at the intersection of the nuVizz platform and customers' broader operations including agent-driven order intake and dispatch workflows, freight audit and payment automation, carrier communication, and cross-system data routing between last-mile execution and connected enterprise systems. These are areas where individual customer needs consistently outpace what a standard platform roadmap can address.

"nuVizz has over a century of combined experience in building logistics solutions," Rao said. "That gives our team the right context to use AI well. The past limitations of speed to development no longer constrain technology companies to build, test, and deploy new solutions. We find ourselves in a position to help enterprises envision and create new logistics solutions that can take them from the drawing board to live in an accelerated window."

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From first mile to last mile and everything in between, the company offers trailblazing supply chain optimization and digitization. The infinitely flexible nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings and improved customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle. For more information, visit nuvizz.com.

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