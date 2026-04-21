Twentyeight Health Launches First Nationwide All-in-One Virtual Clinic & Personalized Care for Women

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twentyeight Health, the leading provider-led digital-first women’s healthcare platform today announces the launch of Complete Care, an insurance-enabled membership model designed to deliver unlimited, real-time comprehensive access to women’s healthcare. With more than 100 insurance partners, including Medicaid, covering approximately 16 million women, Twentyeight Health is the only one-stop virtual clinic that meets the demand for personalized, convenient and affordable women’s healthcare across the US.

Complete Care gives women access to healthcare services including hormonal birth control, Plan B, STI treatment and prevention, urgent care, skincare, weight care and more, for as little as one’s copay (often $0) through in-network insurance coverage. Members can access care when they need it, message a provider anytime with or without an appointment, adjust prescriptions as needed, ask follow-up questions, have follow-up appointments and manage refills with ease. Medications ship directly to a member’s door or local pharmacy. This delivers a faster, more convenient care experience. Complete Care is available for $19.99 per month for users paying out of pocket, and for users who have in-network insurance plans, the membership and prescribed medications cost their standard copay, which can be as little as $0. Twentyeight Health has extensive insurance coverage and accepts more than 100 different insurance plans.

“Women’s care is not a one-time fix. Side effects and adjustments across treatments, birth control, skincare, urgent care and weight management are a core part of finding the right type of care needed for every individual,” says Bruno Van Tuykom, CEO and Co-Founder of Twentyeight Health. “Unlike many telehealth platforms that offer condition-specific services, Twentyeight Health’s unified approach provides a simplified, continuous and holistic experience that spans multiple healthcare needs within a single membership, helping women across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. find the healthcare solutions that work best for their body and lifestyle.”

Twentyeight Health will expand to over 500 plans by the end of the year, reaching more than 50M women, furthering its position as a pioneer in insurance-enabled, flexible digital solutions for women’s health. By combining the convenience of telehealth with the affordability of insurance coverage plus forward-thinking tech integrations that will roll-out throughout the year, Twentyeight Health is building a personalized, accessible and comprehensive women’s healthcare network like nothing seen before.

ABOUT TWENTYEIGHT HEALTH

Twentyeight Health is the leading digital-first women’s healthcare platform with a complete care, insurance-enabled membership model, designed to deliver affordable, convenient and unlimited, comprehensive care to more than 100,000 patients nationwide. Through high-quality telemedicine consultations, fast at-home deliveries, and ongoing access to providers, Twentyeight Health offers a full range of services including birth control, urgent care (e.g., treatments for BV, yeast infections, UTIs), STI treatment and prevention, skincare, weight care and more.

Twentyeight Health is in-network for clinical services with more than 100 commercial and Medicaid insurance plans. The company also accepts most insurance to help cover medication costs. They also offer affordable out-of-pocket options for those without coverage, expanding access to reliable women’s healthcare for millions nationwide. The company has been named in 2024 Digital Health 100 (DH100) , Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies , Forbes Next 1000 , Top 50 in Digital Health by Rock Health , and the Inc. Female Founders 100 .

Learn more at www.twentyeighthealth.com .

Media Contact:

Linsey Tilbor Rubin

ltilbor@rellmc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/296d7a35-903b-4579-b128-70a7e4204037